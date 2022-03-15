Thunder Basin boys' state basketball championship was a long time coming

Thunder Basin’s state boys’ basketball championship was 10 years in the making.

The Bolts’ five seniors -- Deegan Williams, McKale Holte, Cade Ayers, Ryan Baker and Ethan Cox -- first started playing together in second grade. Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, they ended years of frustration with a 52-42 victory over Cheyenne East to win the program’s first state championship.

The championship also marked the first time a Thunder Basin boys’ team had won a state title. The school, which opened in 2017 in Gillette, has seen its girls’ teams win titles in basketball (2019), soccer (2019) and golf (2019-20) while the boys had runner-up finishes in football (2019-20), basketball (2021) and soccer (2019, ‘21) before finally breaking through.

“You can’t ask for a better ending than this,” Thunder Basin senior Deegan Williams said. “We’ve taken second place so many times that to finally win it is just incredible. Words can’t describe this.”

The 6-foot-2 Williams, who averaged team highs of 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in the Bolts’ three victories over the weekend, scored a team-leading 13 points in the win over Cheyenne East. But his senior teammates also played big roles in the victory.

Ethan Cox, who didn’t score in Thunder Basin’s first two state tournament games, finished with 12 points.

McKale Holte knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 11 points.

Ryan Baker was 0-for-2 from the field, but made all six of his free-throw attempts and dished out three assists.

Cade Ayers made 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to end any thoughts of a T-Birds’ comeback.

“Us five seniors have been playing together forever and we just trust each other,” Williams said. “We hold each other accountable and we get the job done.

“We’ve wanted this our whole lives. So to finally do it means everything to us.”

Needless to say, there was plenty of emotion on the Thunder Basin bench when the five seniors came off the court with under a minute to play and the outcome not in doubt. One by one, the players hugged head coach Rory Williams, the father of Deegan and sophomore Bodie, and the assistant coaches before they shared a group hug as the reality of what they had just accomplished began to settle in.

“It was amazing,” Rory Williams said. “I never hugged that kid so hard in my life. It’s just so special. He’s our engine and he always plays within himself out there. He only wants to do one thing and that’s win.”

Added Deegan: “To have your dad coach you is one of the toughest things. And to have your brother out there on the court with you when you finally win a state championship is a perfect ending.”

A perfect ending, but not an unexpected one. Thunder Basin (24-3) played in the state championship game last season and entered the state tournament on an 11-game win streak. Still, to make the jump from not even qualifying for state until 2020 -- when the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic -- to winning a championship in just five years as a program is impressive.

“It’s all the people that have come before these guys,” said Rory Williams, who is now 78-46 as the only head coach the Bolts have had. “And these guys get to benefit from the foundation that they laid.”

Baker, who has been an all-state quarterback the past two seasons for the Bolts, shares those sentiments.

“The group of seniors from two years ago showed us how to get it done … they were great leaders,” he said. “It’s great that we could learn from them and now we can pass it on to future players.”

Saturday night, though, belonged to this year’s seniors. Deegan Williams and Holte had been starting since they were sophomores, while Ayers, Cox and Baker have been key rotation members the past two seasons. That, along with coming up short in past championship games, made the victory over East even more memorable.

“I’m usually in the locker room right now saying my good-byes to people because we lost,” Ayers said. “I know one for five (in championship games) is not a good percentage, but I’ll take it. It feels great, and to do it with all these friends that I’ve been with all these years is even better.”

As his players celebrated behind him, Rory Williams accepted congratulatory handshakes and high-fives from Thunder Basin fans. He was asked what it took for this team to finally accomplish what no other Thunder Basin team had been able to do. Williams offered a simple explanation.

“We don’t walk into the gym and wow you with our athleticism or our height,” he said. “We almost look like a golf team more than a basketball team. But their chemistry, and how much they buy into their roles and how much they love to play for each other … that’s why they’re standing up there on that podium.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.