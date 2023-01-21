Thunder Basin pulls away in second half for emotional win over Natrona County

No team came into Friday night needing a win more than the Thunder Basin boys basketball team.

The defending state champion Bolts, who are still dealing with the tragic death of teammate Max Sorenson, took the court against Natrona County and reminders of Sorenson were visible throughout Jerry Dalton Gym. Both teams sported warm-up shirts with Sorenson and his No. 3 on them. Some NC fans wore T-shirts with the No. 3 encircled by the outline of a heart on the front.

The junior died unexpectedly Dec. 26 of peritonitis, a swelling of the tissue that lines the abdomen, an autopsy earlier this month revealed.

"Max will never leave us," Thunder Basin head coach Rory Williams said. "Everywhere we go we're reminded of him, and that's how it should be. That's how good a kid he was."

Days after Sorenson's death the team made the difficult decision to honor their commitment to play in a tournament in South Dakota. Williams told the Gillette News Record the coaching staff left the decision on whether or not to play up to the players. They chose to play.

“We all thought it was important to still talk about him and not act throughout the trip like it didn’t happen,” senior Kayden LaFramboise told the News Record. “We all were just swapping stories, showing pictures, videos and funny stuff that we have of Max and I think that was also really big in the healing process.”

Thunder Basin went 0-3 at the tournament and then lost at Rapid City Central last week. The skid was in danger of reaching five games in Friday's Northeast Conference opener after the Mustangs' Colton Rogers made a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half to give NC a 21-19 lead at the break.

The Bolts made sure that didn't happen.

LaFramboise scored two quick baskets in transition, senior Caleb Howell knocked down two triples and Thunder Basin scored the first 22 points of the third quarter to take control. The Bolts pushed their advantage to 45-24 at the start of the fourth quarter on two free throws and a layup from LaFramboise before setting up for the 50-37 victory.

"Just for the boys to keep playing for Max and to be able to persevere and take the court without basically their best friend is tough in its own right, let alone to go out here and try to win," Williams explained. "So to get out of here with a win, and with Max's mom and dad and family here is very special to me. It's a very emotional locker room right now."

LaFramboise, who finished with a game-high 17 points, echoed his coach's sentiment.

"This win was extremely important," he said. "You have no idea how bad we needed this. It was just really important for us to get this and build some confidence and enjoy it together."

Bodie Williams, the coach's son and Sorenson's classmate, added 15 points and Howell finished with 11. For the Mustangs (5-6, 0-1), Rogers had 11 points and Tanner Hagar and Rogan Potter pitched in nine apiece.

After the game, Rory Williams accepted congratulations from Thunder Basin and Natrona County fans. An NC student wearing a T-shirt with the No 3 encircled by the heart approached Williams and offered her condolences.

"It's just been so emotional," Williams said after thanking the student for the support. "We take the court and we're almost in tears. We play and it's an hour-and-a-half, two hours of therapy. When you lose you feel a big letdown, now more than ever with the situation."

There was no letdown Friday. The win, however, also came with a touch of sadness.

"It's just going to continue to be emotional everywhere we go," Williams acknowledged. "We appreciate the support and I know the Sorenson family appreciates it. We just miss No. 3."