WYOMING GATORADE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Thunder Basin's Deegan Williams is named state's Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year

State Basketball

Thunder Basin's Deegan Williams reacts in disbelief after the Bolts won the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Basketball Championship on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Thunder Basin senior Deegan Williams has had an impressive week. After leading the Bolts to the program's first state basketball championship, the 6-foot-2 guard was named the Wyoming Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.

A three-time all-state selection, Williams averaged 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 4.1 steals per game during the regular season. He led Class 4A in assists and steals and was second in scoring and fourth in rebounding.

During the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships this past weekend, Williams averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in leading the Bolts (24-3) to their first state title.

Williams had 16 points and six rebounds in just 26 minutes in Thunder Basin's 66-28 victory over Natrona County in the quarterfinals. Against Kelly Walsh in the semifinals, he finished with 24 points and seven rebounds and had the game-winning assist off a last-second drive to the basket in the Bolts' 41-39 victory. And against Cheyenne East in the championship game Williams finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

In addition to his on-court accomplishments, Williams has a 3.80 GPA and has volunteered as a summer camp counselor and donated time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.

Inside

WCA Class 3A/4A all-state basketball teams. Page B3

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

