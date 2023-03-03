Amanda Cummins knows what it’s like to win a state championship. Now the Tongue River girls head coach wants her players to experience that same feeling.

The Eagles took a step in that direction Thursday night with a thrilling 72-70 victory over Wyoming Indian in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Basketball Championships at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. The victory sent Tongue River (18-7) into the semifinals for the first time since 2014, which is also the last time the Eagles won it all.

“This was a huge win for our program because no one in that locker room had ever beaten (Wyoming Indian) as a player,” an elated Cummins said. “We came out and we weren’t timid. We got after it, we stayed after it and we weathered the several storms they threw at us. I thought everyone contributed in one way or another.”

Cummins believes that’s what it’s going to take for Tongue River to get back on top. It’s where the Eagles resided for decades under longtime coach Dianne Moser, who led the program from its inception in 1976 until retiring after the 2014-15 season. Under Moser, Tongue River won 718 games, tying her with Okie Blanchard for the all-time wins mark in Wyoming high school basketball history; nine state championships, three runner-up finishes; 10 third-place trophies; and four consolation championship titles.

Cummins was on the teams that won back-to-back titles in 1997-98, including the Eagles’ first perfect season in the 1996-97 season, according to wyoming-basketball.com.

Following Moser’s retirement after Tongue River won the 2015 consolation championship game, however, the Eagles went 43-73 and failed to qualify for the state tournament the next five seasons under three different head coaches. Cummins took over prior to the 2020-21 season and the team finished 10-9 but once again failed to qualify for state. Tongue River ended the state tournament drought last season, but lost to Wyoming Indian in the quarterfinals.

So Thursday’s victory resonated in more ways than one for Cummins and the Eagles.

“There was a gap,” Cummins admitted, “but I think now we’re rolling back into the girls who want that again and are spending a lot of time in the offseason playing. They’re hungry to get better and we have a whole core group of girls willing to put in the time. They’re making it exciting again where people want to come and watch and players want to be a part of it.”

Junior Jazlyn Ryan, sophomores Autumn White and McKinlee Scammon and freshman Chaney Reish all scored in double figures in Thursday’s win. And with only four seniors — Tyla Pitman, Faith Whitehead, Isabella Yellowtail and Marajah Pease — on this year’s roster, the Eagles’ future looks bright.

With that in mind, Cummins has reached back to Tongue River’s past to help with the process.

“I talk to Coach Moser frequently and she told me before this game, ‘You know it’s mental. You can compete, but can you mentally compete?’” Cummins said. “And I felt like we did that tonight. I felt like we were focused regardless of who we put on the floor.

“I’m just so proud of my girls,” she added. “To know the work they’ve put in and to get the outcome they went after is just blissful.”

***

The Upton girls don’t have the storied history of the Tongue River program, but the Bobcats are continuing to build something special in Weston County.

Upton reached the semifinals with a 58-39 victory over Snake River on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive year the Bobcats had advanced to the semifinals. They’ve also played in the last two state championship games but are still seeking their first state title.

“It’s all about commitment,” head coach Jackie Materi said. “We’ve had a good tradition. Now we need to try to up that tradition. We have an aggressive team and we have girls that have bought into that. In previous years we weren’t able to sub too much, but I’m not afraid of doing that with this team because of the commitment.”

Materi believes that commitment went to another level a few years ago and has been passed down to this year’s players. Now the Bobcats’ upperclassmen are sharing that with their younger teammates.

“The biggest thing I pass on to the younger girls is confidence,” senior guard Paige Timberman said. “I want to help them be confident in their game so it’s OK if they mess up. What I’m passing on is helping them get through those tough moments and still playing as themselves.”

Junior Sophie Louderback, whose older sisters Katlyn and Alyson were all-state selections during Upton’s recent run of success, has an idea of why the Bobcats have been in the championship mix the past four years.

“I think it’s because of our culture,” she said. “We’re a family. We do everything together.”

Added Timberman: “The culture was there, but when we got to high school it just got stronger.”

