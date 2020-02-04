Undefeated Worland finds identity in bothersome defense

Mortimer is the two-time all-state selection with offensive skills that match his defensive prowess. He's typically asked to guard the opposition's leading scorer. "We ask a lot of him," Abel said. But Mortimer's not the only one. There's also Sanford, who's known in 3A for his offensive abilities as well as his court-general mentality.

"He also coordinates the back of our press and does a pretty good job with the rest of that," Abel said of Sanford. "In our system, guys need to get a finger on the ball and we track deflections among the team, so we show how that disrupts the other team's offense."

Few have been able to return that favor; none enough to walk away victorious.

Mortimer's the only one left with championship-game experience. He played in 20 games on the Warriors' 2016-17 second-place team. Now he's on the verge of breaking 1,000 career points, averaging 13.7 points to go along with a team-leading 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals.

"He's got skills all over the floor," Abel described. "He can attack the rim, he's athletic and able to rebound. He's always been the guy that's led us by being able to play."