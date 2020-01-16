Undersized Kelly Walsh rallies for fourth-quarter comeback against Sheridan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Tonight we had some kids that expanded their roles defensively and rebounding-wise," Kelly Walsh head coach Randy Roden said. "Our bigs aren't bad size, we're just skinny and young. I thought the kids battled with what they had, used their quickness and just were tenacious. We'll have to do that because we're going to be smaller than some of the teams we play and I thought our guys battled really hard."

At too many points, Thursday night's game resembled the previous meeting between the two. That 75-63 Sheridan win in the Casper Invitational was one of the outcomes that prompted a 2-hour renovation the following week of practice for the Trojans. With every open 3 allowed and sloppy turnover committed, the home team was brought back to those humbling beginnings last month.

But along with those pitfalls came an encouragingly active offense and attentive defense. The Trojans erased every single-possession or double-digit deficit all the same.

Even with a significant size disadvantage the Trojans created space and opportunity. They attacked the rim when needed, which put Sheridan senior standout Lecholat in foul trouble early. That evened the height differential enough for the home side to stay within striking distance. Also, the return of senior Kade Marsh from an ankle injury that had kept him out of the first month of the season helped.