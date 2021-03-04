Upton boys defeat defending champ Saratoga to win programs first state title

For the first time in program history, the Upton boys basketball team is heading home with a state championship trophy. The Bobcats put the finishing touches on an impressive season with a 69-54 victory over defending state champ Saratoga to win the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championship on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“This team won the title, but this trophy belongs to all the players and coaches who came before us,” Upton head coach Joe Samuelson said. “They, along with the fans and the community, helped create a winning culture. We have a lot of people to thank.”
Chief among them might be Upton junior Luca Brooks. The 6-foot guard finished with game highs of 30 points and 10 rebounds while also helping the Bobcats shut down the Panthers’ perimeter attack.
“Our defensive plan at the start wasn’t working so we just went to pressuring them all over the court,” Brooks said.
While the Bobcats’ pressure didn’t lead to turnovers — Saratoga had just 13 for the game — it did force the Panthers to expend a lot of energy getting into its half-court offense. Eventually, the pressure started to wear down the defending champs, who shot 32.4% from the field in the second half after shooting 45.0% in the first 16 minutes.
Saratoga was in control early, leading 7-2 after a baseline jumper from Teegan Love and 14-9 at the end of the first quarter thanks to Gavin Bartlett’s bucket in the paint and a putback from JD Buttle.
That’s when Brooks asserted himself. The junior guard started the quarter with a 3-pointer and then gave the Bobcats the lead at 15-14 after going coast to coast for an old-fashioned three-point play. He added another free throw before going to the bench with his second foul midway through the quarter.
“Luca got us going,” senior Brayden Bruce said, “but everybody pitched in. We worked so hard for this ... it’s absolutely amazing.”
Saratoga took advantage. Reece Barritt hit two 3-pointers for Upton, but the Panthers countered with a triple from Love and two buckets at the rim from Noah Rimmer to take a 23-22 lead before Jess Claycomb put the Bobcats in front for good with a 3. The Bobcats added a free throw from senior Brayden Bruce to lead 26-23 at the half.
The game remained tight in the third until suddenly it wasn’t. Dawson Smith scored inside to start a 13-3 Upton run and finished it with a 3-pointer and a free throw to extend the Bobcats’ to 45-29 with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“Things are pretty enjoyable when we’re making shots,” Samuelson said. “Saratoga is a great team and we knew it was going to be a grind.”
The Bobcats (21-1) continued to lead by double digits until the Panthers cam e clawing back. A three-point play from senior Gavin Bartlett followed by back-to-back buckets from Love cut the deficit to 58-52 with 4-plus minutes to play. But the Bobcats got to the rim, made their free throws and, more importantly, shut down the Panthers down the stretch. Fittingly, Brooks scored the game’s final six points.
“Luca is a fantastic player,” Samuelson said. “He was hungry. He worked so hard in the offseason and he earned everything he got tonight.”
Brooks, meanwhile, was quick to spread the congratulations around to his teammates.
“I’m just so happy for the coaches and the seniors,” he said. “I love them so much.”
