Upton boys defeat defending champ Saratoga to win programs first state title

That’s when Brooks asserted himself. The junior guard started the quarter with a 3-pointer and then gave the Bobcats the lead at 15-14 after going coast to coast for an old-fashioned three-point play. He added another free throw before going to the bench with his second foul midway through the quarter.

“Luca got us going,” senior Brayden Bruce said, “but everybody pitched in. We worked so hard for this ... it’s absolutely amazing.”

Saratoga took advantage. Reece Barritt hit two 3-pointers for Upton, but the Panthers countered with a triple from Love and two buckets at the rim from Noah Rimmer to take a 23-22 lead before Jess Claycomb put the Bobcats in front for good with a 3. The Bobcats added a free throw from senior Brayden Bruce to lead 26-23 at the half.

The game remained tight in the third until suddenly it wasn’t. Dawson Smith scored inside to start a 13-3 Upton run and finished it with a 3-pointer and a free throw to extend the Bobcats’ to 45-29 with 1 minute, 55 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

“Things are pretty enjoyable when we’re making shots,” Samuelson said. “Saratoga is a great team and we knew it was going to be a grind.”