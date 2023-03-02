The first 16 minutes didn’t exactly go as planned for the Upton girls Thursday morning.

The Bobcats were just 10-of-36 (27.8%) from the floor and committed 12 fouls that resulted in 15 free throws for Snake River as they trailed the Rattlers 29-25 at the half.

“The first half was not Upton basketball,” senior Paige Timberman said. “We needed to get our energy up and start playing with each other rather than trying to do everything on our own.”

The second half went more according to plan for the Bobcats (23-2) as they outscored the Rattlers 33-10 after the break and rolled to a 58-39 victory in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Upton advanced to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive year. The Bobcats will face a familiar foe in Friday’s semifinals after West Regional champ Cokeville routed Rock River 61-36. Upton lost to the Panthers in the title game two years ago but ended Cokeville’s three-year championship run last year in the semifinals. The Bobcats are still chasing their first state title.

In the later quarterfinal games, Burlington faced Arvada-Clearmont and defending state champ Southeast played Encampment.

Trailing 29-25 at the half, Upton took the lead for good at 36-33 midway through the third quarter on Timberman’s 3-pointer. That was part of a 12-0 run by the Bobcats.

“I think we were a little too aggressive in the first half and that kind of took us out of it,” Upton head coach Jackie Materi said. “We talked about slowing that down and just containing them instead of trying to attack them.”

The strategy obviously worked. Upton was whistled for only six fouls in the second half and limited the Rattlers to four free-throw attempts. The Bobcats still kept up the defensive pressure, forcing 29 Snake River turnovers that led to 32 points.

“I think at halftime we all understood that we needed to get going and that pushed our energy up,” junior Sophie Louderback said. “When we play our game of basketball it’s much better than when we don’t.”

Sophomore Maddie Mills scored nine of her game-high 15 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 11 points from Louderback and 10 from Timberman. Kylie Evans had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Cashley Criswell 10 points for Snake River.

West Regional champ Cokeville jumped out to an early lead and continued its late-season charge. The Panthers (15-9) have now won eight consecutive games.

Freshman Addison Barnes scored 16 of her 19 points in the first half to help stake Cokeville to a 37-20 lead at the break. Junior Bryli Groll added 11 points and freshmen Mia Dayton (9), Madi Dayton (7), Brooke Bell (7) and Rachel Thomas (2) combined for 25 points.

The Panthers advanced to the semifinals for the fifth consecutive year.

The Cokeville boys also reached the semifinals as the Panthers jumped out to a 22-7 lead and routed Kaycee 67-28. Cokeville scored 26 points off 23 Kaycee turnovers.

Drake Plowman led a balanced Cokeville attack with 13 points and Justin Moyes added 12 and Jack Dayton 11.

Next up for the Panthers is two-time defending state champ Upton, which limited Farson to 10 first-half points and 3-of-17 (17.6%) shooting on its way to a 59-39 victory.

Chase Mills and Ethan Schiller scored 15 points apiece for the Bobcats and Kailer Duarte added 14.

The late quarterfinal games had Southeast facing Burlington and West Regional champ Saratoga putting its undefeated season on the line against Hulett.