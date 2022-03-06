Upton uses 21-6 run to pull away from Dubois in Class 1A boys championship game

Upton's two-year winning streak against in-state competition was put to the test Saturday in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A boys Basketball Championship game against Dubois.

In the end, though, the defending state champion Bobcats simply had too much firepower for the Rams as they pulled away for a 58-47 victory at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

It also helped that the Bobcats had senior point guard Luca Brooks running the show. Brooks was held to 12 points, but also grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists. And his personal 6-0 run midway through the third quarter allowed Upton to build a 37-32.

"Playing with Luca is unbelievable," senior Dawson Smith said.

Smith was pretty remarkable himself Saturday night. After a collision with a Dubois player that bloodied his lip and forced him to the locker room to get a new jersey, Smith helped the Bobcats take a 48-36 lead early in the fourth quarter. Following Brooks' scoring outburst, the 6-foot-4 Smith had two 3-pointers and scored inside to cap a 21-6 run that helped Upton rally from a 32-27 deficit.

Dubois never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Smith scored 13 of his 16 points after returning from the locker room wearing a No. 40 jersey rather than his traditional No. 33.

"I was bleeding all over the place," Smith laughed. "I think I'm going to ask for No. 40 from now on."

The matchup between the East Regional champions Bobcats (26-1) and the West Regional champion Rams (22-3) was a heavyweight battle in the first half with six ties and five lead changes. River Beazley's 3-pointer gave Dubois an 18-9 lead in the first quarter, but Upton responded with a 6-0 run to stay close.

The Bobcats took their first lead at 22-21, but Dubois senior Cody Wright answered with a 3 to put the Rams back in front. Wright, who finished with a game-high 26 points, hit a 3-pointer just before the half to give the Rams a 30-27 lead at the break. He struck again to open the second half before Upton went on its game-deciding run.

After Wright splashed another 3 with less than 2 minutes remaining to trim the lead to 55-47, Dubois had a chance to trim the lead even further on its next possession but Wright's triple went halfway down before rimming out. After that, the Bobcats were able to put the game away at the free-throw lane.

In addition to Smith's 16 points and Brooks' 12, Nathan Baker had 12 for Upton and Reece Barritt nine.

"It's not just me out there,: Brooks said. "It's all of my teammates who get it done for me."

Dubois, which had won 22 consecutive games, was looking to end a 28-year title drought.

