Us against the world: Ky and Graedyn Buell's competitive bond

"I had a good football season but I don't need my ankle as much during football," he said. "In basketball I wanted to show I wasn't a one-hit wonder."

He did just that. As a junior he averaged 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 steals on a team that was 20-6 going into the state tournament. He commanded the attention of each opponent and proved himself a legitimate threat instead of a one-off freshman star. But as the East boys walked around their Casper hotel the day of their quarterfinal game, Graedyn's attention turned toward his sister.

He, like each teammate and the rest of the state, was informed there would be no state tournament due to precautions taken against the coronavirus pandemic. He'd get another chance at a state championship; his sister would not. Just as Ky had been there to comfort Graedyn during his injury woes, he needed to support his sister. He sat in his hotel room and called. Ky answered from the bus. The girls' team had only made it Douglas before turning around.

"It was definitely heartbreaking," Ky admitted. "Graedyn's been my go-to person when I'm angry and sad. He's the first person I want to tell my good news to. He said that I really did end with a championship and that calmed me down a little bit."

Added Graedyn: "I was devastated for her. This was Ky's last shot."