West Regional champ Dubois advances to semifinals for second year in a row

One year after qualifying for the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Basketball Championships for the first time in seven years, Dubois is out to prove it belongs on the big stage.

There should be no question after the West Regional champion Rams held Hulett to six points in the second half and rolled to a 72-22 quarterfinal victory Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Dubois (21-2) had a comfortable 33-16 lead at the break, but blew the game open in the third quarter when it outscored the Red Devils 24-4.

“I think we still had some jitters at the start of the game,” Dubois head coach Kyle Miller said, “but once we settled down and just started to play our game we were fine.

“A big key for us was boxing out and keeping them off the boards because we’ve struggled with that at times this year.”

Dubois out-rebounded Hulett 43-35 but its man-to-man pressure defense resulted in 17 steals and forced 27 turnovers. The Red Devils made 8 of 49 (16.3%) field goals, including just 2 of 27 (7.41%) in the second half.

Dubois, on the other hand, was unstoppable on the offensive end. Senior Cody Wright scored a game-high 34 points as he was 11 of 18 from the field, including a 5-for-8 performance on 3-pointers, and made all seven of his free-throw attempts. Junior Ryan Wells added 18 points and senior Max Claaar had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

“We’ve got some options,” Miller said. “Once these guys figured out that we could run our high-low game and then kick it out to the open shooter we were in good shape.”

Next up for the Rams is Farson, which built an early lead and held on for a 36-28 victory against Southeast. Dubois, which lost to eventual state champion Upton in the semifinals last year, is in search of the program’s first state championship since 1994.

“Our confidence is definitely up after last year,” Miller said. “We’re working on building a winning culture in Dubois.”

The Rams took another step in that direction Thursday.

In the earlier game, Trevor Jones (12) and Aden Neese (11) combined for 23 points and the Pronghorns held the Cyclones to 28.1% shooting (9 of 32) from the field.

It wasn’t easy, but Upton is back in the semifinals. The Bobcats used a 15-4 run in the second quarter to create some distance against Snake River on their way to a 62-51 victory in the girls’ quarterfinals.

Upton led 17-13 early in the second quarter before sophomore Sophie Louderback scored inside and Jerrica Caylor, Brooklyn Materi and Hailey Turner all made 3-pointers to push the advantage to 32-17. Snake River’s Skylynn Ready hit a shot from halfcourt at the buzzer to make it 32-20 at the break. Upton extended its lead to 50-31 after three quarters, with Louderback getting free for a layup at the buzzer.

Louderbach finished with 19 points to lead the Bobcats, with Caylor adding 15 and Materi 10. Ready had 13 points for Snake River.

Southeast continued its impressive season with a 41-27 victory against Saratoga and will face Burlington, a 39-36 winner over Kaycee, in the semifinals.

The East Regional champion Cyclones took control in the second quarter when they outscored the Panthers 14-4 to build a 30-14 halftime lead. Junior Brenna Herring was 10-of-14 from the field on her way to a game-high 22 points.

Burlington and Kaycee were close throughout, with the Huskies leading 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter and hanging on to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

Kelsi Nicholson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Jessie Michaels added 13 points to lead Burlington while Jackie Ramirez had 16 points for Kaycee.

