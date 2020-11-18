WHSAA institutes mask mandate for all winter sports in Wyoming

“The teams were really good and we had no real issues with fans that we were aware of,” he said. “Of course, you’re always going to get some people that pull their face mask up when asked to, and then pull it down when they think nobody is looking, but overall we were pleased.”

But with the continued surge in coronavirus cases and the desire to give student-athletes in winter sports their own state-culminating events, the mask mandate will be in effect for everyone who attends a game. The only time athletes won’t be required to wear them is when they are competing.

“Just to make it cleaner, everybody has to have a mask on,” Laird said. “We just think it will be safer, and that’s our main goal. We know it’s going to be more of a challenge to complete the season, but that’s our goal.

“People don’t have to come to our activities, so that’s the stance we’re going to take.”

As the fall season progressed, one thing that concerned Laird and other officials was the change in attitude from a growing number of fans.

“At first, everybody was just thankful that the kids got to play,” he said. “But as the year went on that attitude changed where winning became more important and the officials weren’t as good anymore.