With state tournaments on the horizon, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh take to the courts

Freezing temperatures around the state, which are expected to continue through the weekend, have already resulted in adjustments in the high school basketball schedule and the cancellation of the Nordic ski meet scheduled outside of Cody.

However, in addition to Thursday's Miller Cup dual and the Fish Bowl, student-athletes from both Natrona County and Kelly Walsh will be in action this weekend.

The NC basketball teams are set to host a pair of games, with Star Valley in town Friday followed by Jackson on Saturday. KW, meanwhile, welcomes Laramie to town Friday before playing at Cheyenne South on Saturday.

Saturday, the NC wrestling team will compete in Sheridan and the KW indoor track teams will compete in a multi-team event at NC's Mustang Activities Complex.

Things will start to heat up next weekend, with Laramie hosting the Class 3A and 4A boys state swimming and diving championships and Kelly Walsh hosting the 4A Northwest Regional wrestling championship next Friday.

