Worland turned up the defensive pressure to win its second title in three years Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Warriors kept Lyman scoreless in the third quarter and held on for a 37-35 victory over Lyman in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Championship game.

"Our biggest thing all year is our defense is going to win us games," Worland senior Landen Gilmore said. "We do perfect-defense drills in practice. In the second half we had to be perfect and get stops. If we get three stops in a row that’s a turkey and if we get some turkeys we’re going to win the game."

The Warrriors' turkeys were just enough to ground the Eagles after a tough start.

Braydon Bradshaw was a problem in the first half for Worland. Lyman's senior center had 10 points and two blocked shots to help the Eagles build a double-digit lead (17-6) in the second quarter.

Worland kept chipping away, though. Carter Clark's 3-pointer cut the lead to 18-15 and Gilmore's triple at the halftime buzzer made it a 22-21 game.

In the third quarter Gilmore made two more 3-pointers, Clark had one and Kade Weber added a free throw for a 31-22 advantage heading to the final frame.

"In the first half we were playing a little scared and tentative," Abel said. "They kept sagging off Landen and he hit a couple of really big shots for us.

"We had to cut it loose and have him pull Bradshaw out from the basket so we had room for our guards to operate in there without him pounding shots off the wall."

In the fourth quarter, a 3-pointer from Carter Bradshaw and two free throws from Braydon Bradshaw pulled the Eagles within 31-29 with 2:30 on the clock.

Clark gave Worland some breathing room with a drive to the basket, but Braydon Bradshaw converted an and-one to make it 33-32 with 1:44 remaining. After a basket from Gilmore pushed the lead to 35-32, the Lyman big man had another three-point play to tie the game at 35-all with 1:05 to play.

Worland worked the ball around on offense and Brock Douzens was fouled with 31.4 seconds to play. The senior calmly made both free throws for a 37-35 lead. Lyman had two chances to score in the final seconds, but the Eagles' last-gasp effort ended with the ball in the backcourt after they tried to inbound the ball to Braydon Bradshaw.

While Abel relished the victory, he also knew it was the last game seniors Gilmore, Clark, Douzenis, Court Gonsalez and Kade Weber would play for the Warriors.

"It’s a bit of a bittersweet moment," he admitted. "Unfinished business was our motto all year (after losing to Douglas in the quarterfinals) and they were able to finish it tonight. It was ugly and it was dirty, but they made plays to get it done."

It helped that the Warriors made it ugly and dirty for the Eagles on the other side of the ball.

"We got some defensive turkeys, we got three stops in a row," Abel said. "Our goal is to get eight turkeys a game. We feel like if we do that even if our offense isn’t very good, and it wasn’t tonight, then we can win any game."

Saturday night, those turkeys helped the Warriors soar.

Clark finished with 13 points to lead Worland and Gilmore pitched in 11. Braydon Bradshaw was the only Lyman player to score in double figures with 20.

