Wrestling, skiing, indoor track and Natrona County basketball all on tap this weekend

A busy weekend of high school sports in Casper tipped off Thursday when the Kelly Walsh boys’ and girls’ basketball teams hosted Cody. The hardwood action continues Friday when the Natrona County Mustangs and Fillies host Sheridan.

There’s more action off the court, though, as the KW and NC Nordic teams host an invitational on Casper Mountain, Kelly Walsh and Natrona County wrestling teams compete in the Trojan Border Wars at KW, and Natrona County hosts the first indoor track meet of the year.

Basketball

After a 6-0 start to the season, the NC Fillies lost two of three games last weekend at the Taco John’s Invitational in Cheyenne. Natrona County did earn a 56-43 victory against Cheyenne Central, but suffered a 69-38 defeat to defending state champ Cheyenne East and a 43-34 loss to Sheridan.

It was NC’s second consecutive loss to the Broncs, who upset the Fillies in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament last season. NC has a chance to avenge those setbacks Friday when they host Sheridan at Jerry Dalton Gym.

Senior Emma Patik leads the Fillies with 14.3 points and 3.5 steals per game, with junior Megan Hagar adding 13.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Senior Tamryn Blom averages 8.4 points and a team-best 9.6 rebounds per contest while senior Katelynn Campbell pitches in 7.2 ppg.

The Mustangs (6-5) are coming off an 0-3 weekend in Cheyenne that ended with a 58-31 loss to Sheridan, last year’s state runner-up.

Natrona County brings a balanced scoring attack into the game led by senior Davis Parker (10.8 ppg); juniors Isaac Patik (6.9), Jackson Dutcher (6.0 ppg) and Gibson Heathman (7.0 ppg); and sophomore Colton Rogers (4.7 ppg).

Wrestling

The annual Trojan Border Wars at Kelly Walsh on Friday and Saturday features the host Trojans, the defending state champion Mustangs and 3A power Douglas along with teams from South Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska.

Each team will compete in seven duals over the two days, with the Kelly Walsh-Natrona County showdown set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Skiing

For the second weekend in a row, Nordic skiers from around the state will be competing on the Casper Mountain cross country ski trails. The races will also give racers a chance to qualify for the junior nationals.

Natrona County’s Ally Wheeler won the 5k Classic last weekend to prevent defending state champion Jackson from sweeping the top spots on the podium. NC’s Hailie Wilhelm finished second in the freestyle relay.

The Mustangs’ William Garlick was seventh in the freestyle relay and eighth in the Classic. For the KW boys, Mathew Ahrndt was sixth in the freestyle and Fisk Johansson was 11th in the Classic. For the girls, Emma Pearson was ninth in the freestyle and Finley Klinger finished 12th in the Classic.

The alpine season started Thursday and continues Friday at the Snowy Range ski area outside Laramie.

Indoor Track

The first meet of the season gets started Saturday morning at Natrona County.

Last year’s meets were limited in competition because of the coronavirus pandemic, but as many as 20 teams are expected to be at the the season-opening meet.

The Gillette girls and Sheridan boys are the defending state champs.

Boys Swimming

Both the Trojans and Mustangs are out of town this weekend, with the Trojans competing in the Cheyenne Invite and the Mustangs competing in the Douglas Invite.

