Wyoming Indian girls keep winning; Rocky Mountain boys fall to Big Horn

Three-time defending state champion Wyoming Indian fell behind Tongue River 11-4 before rolling to a 59-45 victory Thursday in the opening round of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Girls Basketball Championships at Natrona County’s Jerry Dalton Gym.

“The last five or six games we’ve gotten off to slow starts,” longtime Wyoming Indian coach Aleta Moss said. “Sometimes when that happens we tend to get frustrated, but today we didn’t let it bother us.”

Despite having no returning starters and only one player who saw action in last year’s championship game, the Chiefs used their defensive pressure to take control after a tough start. Wyoming Indian had 10 steals and forced Tongue River to commit 25 turnovers.

Junior Layla C’Bearing scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead the Chiefs. C’Bearing scored an old-fashioned three-point play to end the first quarter and then opened with a 3-pointer to give WIHS the lead for good at 13-11. After the Eagles’ Chaylee Campbell hit a triple to pull Tongue River within 17-15 the Chiefs went on a 13-0 run to take control.

“We have 10 seniors with really no tournament experience,” Moss said. “And we’ve had to us a lot of different lineups since January because of illness and injury, so I’m real proud of these girls. Overall, we did what we had to do.”

The Chiefs will face Moorcroft in Friday’s semifinals after the East Regional champion Wolves pulled away in the second half for a 65-39 victory over St. Stephens.

Moorcroft led just 27-21 at the intermission but senior guard Kyanna Petz made two of her three 3-pointers as the Wolves extended their advantage to 37-23.

“We’ve been a second-half team all season,” Petz said. “We just had to shake off the nerves and come out and knock down shots.”

Petz finished with 19 points despite a 6-for-15 performance at the free-throw line. Kaile Gill had 19 points and eight rebounds and Talissa Fischbach added 14 points.

Moorcroft head coach Dusty Petz said there was no secret to his team’s second-half success.

“In the first half we were taking quick shots where it was just one pass and then shoot,” he explained. “In the second half we we were patient and started working for good shots. And on defense we did a better job of keeping them in front of us.”

While Wyoming Indian will be looking to advance to the championship game for the fourth year in a row, Moorcroft is seeking its first trip to the title game.

“It’s going to take a lot of discipline to beat (Wyoming Indian),” Dusty Petz said. “We know they want to speed us up so we just have to be patient and limit our turnovers.

There will be a new 2A boys champion. Big Horn made sure of that with a suffocating defensive effort on its way to a 41-23 victory over defending state champ Rocky Mountain.

The Rams held the Grizzlies to a 1-for-14 (7.14%) performance in the first half and 8-for-37 (21.6%) for the game. Big Horn led 12-5 at the half, scored the first three points in the third quarter on an and-one from 6-foot-8 junior Toby Schons, and led by at least six points the rest of the way.

“Defense travels,” Big Horn head coach Cody Ball said. “That’s what we’ve hung our hat on all year.”

The Rams’ defense will be put to the test in Friday’s semifinals against West Regional champ Wind River, a 72-47 winner over Wright.

The Cougars scored 23 points in the first quarter and 20 in the third to return to the semis for the first time in four years.

Wylie Shearer led a balanced attack with 16 points, Brayden Leonhardt added 12 and Chaumbrey Romero 11.

In late first-round games, Shoshoni faced Pine Bluffs and Tongue River took on Big Piney.

