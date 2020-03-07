Wyoming Indian holds on in overtime to win back-to-back boys championships

Wyoming Indian didn’t make it easy. Repeats never are. The Chiefs consistently left the door open for Sundance to capture its first state championship, missing out on opportunities to clinch consecutive state championships earlier and earlier. Not until after 44 minutes of game time could the Chiefs call themselves champions once again.

Having won their first two games of the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships by a combined 6 points, the Chiefs needed overtime to clinch the program’s first back-to-back state championships since 2009-10 with a 54-49 win over Sundance on Saturday night at Casper Events Center.

It couldn’t get much closer throughout. Neither team gained a lead larger than 4 points with Sundance jumping ahead early and then Wyoming Indian answering in the second quarter. The Chiefs had multiple opportunities to pull away in the first half but too many missed layups, 6 of 10 from the line and 0-for-6 from 3 dented their offense.

Wyoming Indian senior War-Lance Black Shawl, who averages nearly 16 a game and shoots 33 percent from 3, sent an open jumper that fell short of the rim in the final 2 minutes of the second quarter. The Chiefs swooped the rebound under the rim and were ruled out of bounds. It was one of those uncharacteristic events that left the door open.

