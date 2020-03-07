Wyoming Indian holds on in overtime to win back-to-back boys championships

Wyoming Indian didn’t make it easy. Repeats never are. The Chiefs consistently left the door open for Sundance to capture its first state championship, missing out on opportunities to clinch consecutive state championships earlier and earlier. Not until after 44 minutes of game time could the Chiefs call themselves champions once again.
Having won their first two games of the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships by a combined 6 points, the Chiefs needed overtime to clinch the program’s first back-to-back state championships since 2009-10 with a 54-49 win over Sundance on Saturday night at Casper Events Center.
It couldn’t get much closer throughout. Neither team gained a lead larger than 4 points with Sundance jumping ahead early and then Wyoming Indian answering in the second quarter. The Chiefs had multiple opportunities to pull away in the first half but too many missed layups, 6 of 10 from the line and 0-for-6 from 3 dented their offense.
Wyoming Indian senior War-Lance Black Shawl, who averages nearly 16 a game and shoots 33 percent from 3, sent an open jumper that fell short of the rim in the final 2 minutes of the second quarter. The Chiefs swooped the rebound under the rim and were ruled out of bounds. It was one of those uncharacteristic events that left the door open.
Sundance also struggled by shooting just 25 percent from the field but 8 of their 20 rebounds came on the offensive glass and a few hits from distance came at just the right times to keep the Bulldogs in it.
Wyoming Indian led by 5 at one point but that’s all the separation they could get. Sundance junior Landon Martin scored 12 in the third quarter to keep the pressure on. Then came a 3 from junior Brad Kruger, his first points of the game, to pull the Bulldogs ahead midway through the fourth.
When the defending champions needed a bucket, backs against the wall, they made it happen. Junior Austin Hill scored from the paint to tie and senior Derek Soundingsides’ hook shot on the next possession regained the lead with a minute remaining. That stood until two important free throws from sophomore Gunner McLaughlin with 13.6 seconds left sent it to overtime. And that’s where the Chiefs finally pulled ahead.
Black Shawl hit a running rainbow floater and a pair of free throws in the extra period to give the Chiefs a permanent lead. Sundance rallied to hold possession down by just 1 with 40 seconds left until an offensive foul ended the threat.
Sundance had hit key free throws in both quarterfinal and semifinal. The Bulldogs missed 3 of their final 4 from the charity stripe, all of them coming in overtime.
