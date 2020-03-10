Wyoming Indian joins elite company with consecutive sweeps

She shot 77 percent from the stripe all season and not a single teammate doubted her. She hit both to double Wyoming Indian’s lead to 4. Pine Bluffs couldn’t overcome that.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s always practicing her foul shots and I told her, ‘C’mon J, just like in practice,’” classmate Angela Astorga said. “Having her on the line, letting her be the one that we rely on was awesome. That’s a lot of pressure but we knew that she could be the one to get it done.”

Jaden heard stories about being a ‘Forever Chief’ from her older brother, Latrell. So she wanted to get another championship to add to her own legacy. She wanted to deliver another for her teammates, who she’s played with for years. Then she wanted to deliver for head coach Aleta Moss.

Moss just completed her 32nd season as Wyoming Indian’s coach, winning her fourth state championship. That championship game was career victory 603. She mentioned how stressful the game was and how badly the seniors wanted to win. She couldn’t be more proud of them.

“She has over 600 wins and I want to give her more,” Jaden said.

Chiefs