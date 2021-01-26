Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens get the go-ahead to start basketball seasons

The Wyoming Indian boys and girls basketball teams will get the opportunity to defend their Class 2A state titles. Both teams had been sidelined because Fremont County School District #14, which Wyoming Indian High School is part of, had been in Tier 1 status since last summer because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
However, a decision was reached on Friday when the FCSD #14 school board determined that the school would be shifted to Tier 2 status. So while students are still in virtual learning, they are now allowed to participate in afterschool activities.
"We had things in place so that when we were given the go-ahead and the order came on Jan. 22 our school board had already lifted us to Tier 2," Wyoming Indian activities director Keith Bauder said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Both Wyoming Indian teams held their first organized practices over the weekend and are scheduled to open their seasons on Feb. 4 against Southwest Conference rival Wind River. Teams must conduct nine practices before they are allowed to play varsity games.
The return of athletic activities comes after Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens high schools, both of which are located on the Wind River Reservation, canceled all fall sports back in August as a result of COVID-19.
Also Tuesday, St. Stephens principal and activities director Mark Mortimore confirmed that the school board had voted to allow the Eagles to participate in the current basketball seasons.
"We’re starting practice (Tuesday)," Mortimore said. "And as long as we get enough players and get nine practices in we’ll start next Friday in Dubois and then Saturday we’ll be home against Burlington.
"The main thing is these kids get to have a season."
The Eagles and Chiefs will be joining a regular season that is nearing the halfway point for most teams. The 2020-21 season began back in December and the Class 2A state tournament is scheduled for March 5-6 in Casper.
"If everything stays good we are looking at seven games with a possibility of nine," Bauder said. "We have to get our conference games in so we had to cancel a lot of our non-conference games.
"But the kids are excited and they’re going to make the most of it."
The Wyoming Indian basketball teams have won the past two state championships, becoming just the third school — Gillette in 1994-97 and Star Valley in 1988-89 were the others — to accomplish that feat back on March 7, 2020, when the girls defeated Pine Bluffs 52-46 and the boys beat Sundance 54-49 n overtime.
Five days later, during the opening round of the Wyoming State High School 3A/4A Basketball Championships, the tournament was first postponed and later canceled because of COVID-19. One month later the Wyoming High School Activities Association made the decision to cancel the spring sports seasons. It wasn't until August, about the same time that Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens were canceling their fall sports seasons, that the WHSAA decided to go ahead with fall sports.
While both the Chiefs and Eagles will take the court next Friday and full schedules for all four teams will be released soon, no fans will be allowed to attend any of their home games for "safety reasons," according to Bauder. Currently, other schools in the state can have a maximum of 100 fans at their home games.
"Our kids are facing some big obstacles," Bauder admitted. "When the state championship games were over last year that was really the last time our kids got to play, and they’re not used to that.
"But at least now they’ve got a chance to participate … that was the No. 1 thing for us."
