Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens get the go-ahead to start basketball seasons

"We’re starting practice (Tuesday)," Mortimore said. "And as long as we get enough players and get nine practices in we’ll start next Friday in Dubois and then Saturday we’ll be home against Burlington.

"The main thing is these kids get to have a season."

The Eagles and Chiefs will be joining a regular season that is nearing the halfway point for most teams. The 2020-21 season began back in December and the Class 2A state tournament is scheduled for March 5-6 in Casper.

"If everything stays good we are looking at seven games with a possibility of nine," Bauder said. "We have to get our conference games in so we had to cancel a lot of our non-conference games.

"But the kids are excited and they’re going to make the most of it."

The Wyoming Indian basketball teams have won the past two state championships, becoming just the third school — Gillette in 1994-97 and Star Valley in 1988-89 were the others — to accomplish that feat back on March 7, 2020, when the girls defeated Pine Bluffs 52-46 and the boys beat Sundance 54-49 n overtime.