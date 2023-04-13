The Wyoming rosters were released on Thursday for the annual Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball Series as players from the Equality State look to end long losing streaks to their Treasure State neighbors.

The 10 girls that will represent Wyoming include four-time Class 3A all-state selection Jaylen Ostenson from Newcastle and three-time all-state honorees Kennedi Niemann from 4A state champion Cody, Boden Liljedahl from 4A runner-up Cheyenne East, Sage Bradshaw from 3A runner-up Lyman and Joelie Spelts from 4A Thunder Basin.

The rest of the girls' team includes Gillette's Raimi Hladky and Millie Riss, Star Valley's Cameron Erickson, Thunder Basin's Laney McCarty and Brooke Wright from 3A state champ Douglas.

The boys' team has three-time all-state honoree Stu Lerwick from 2A winner Pine Bluffs and two-time all-staters Toby Schons from Big Horn and Ryan Wells from Dubois. Lander's Brenon Stauffenberg, Lyman's Braydon Bradshaw and Rock Springs' David DeBoer were all-state selections this year.

Rounding out the team are Kysar Jolley from 4A state champ Cheyenne East, Cody's Wilkins Radakovich, Natrona County's Isaac Patik and Rock Springs' Dalton Thomas.

The Montana boys have won 20 consecutive games against Wyoming and lead the all-time series 65-27. The Montana girls have won 12 in a row and lead the all-time series 37-13.

Gillette College's Liz Lewis and Shawn Neary will coach the Wyoming teams. This year's games are scheduled for June 9 at Gillette College and June 10 in Lockwood, Montana.