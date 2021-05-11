 Skip to main content
Wyoming rosters announced for annual Wyoming-Montana basketball series
PREP BASKETBALL

Wyoming rosters announced for annual Wyoming-Montana basketball series

Class 3a State Basketball Semifinals

Bryan St. Clair of Lander Valley shoots against Worland in their semifinal game of the Class 3A state championships on March 10 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming rosters were released Tuesday for the annual Wyoming-Montana basketball series, which is scheduled for next month in Sheridan (June 11) and Billings (June 12).

The girls' team features six players who helped lead their teams to state championships this past season in Cheyenne Alvarado and Emma Jacobson from 4A champ Cheyenne East; Allyson Fertig, Joslin Igo and Kamdynn Townsend from 3A winner Douglas; and Angela Astorga from 2A champ Wyoming Indian.

Also named to the team were Thunder Basin's Gabby Drube and Sydney Solem, Upton's Katlyn Louderback and Sheridan's Annie Mitzel.

The boys' team is comprised of Worland's Mack Page and Rudy Sanford, Gillette's Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary, Sheridan's Sam Lecholat, Lander's Bryan St. Clair, Encampment's Dalton Peterson, Riverton's Jared Lucas, Powell's Mason Marchant and Star Valley's Kolter Merritt.

Sheridan's Ryan Sullivan (girls) and Jeff Martini (boys) will serve as the head coaches.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

