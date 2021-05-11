Wyoming rosters announced for annual Wyoming-Montana basketball series

The Wyoming rosters were released Tuesday for the annual Wyoming-Montana basketball series, which is scheduled for next month in Sheridan (June 11) and Billings (June 12).

The girls' team features six players who helped lead their teams to state championships this past season in Cheyenne Alvarado and Emma Jacobson from 4A champ Cheyenne East; Allyson Fertig, Joslin Igo and Kamdynn Townsend from 3A winner Douglas; and Angela Astorga from 2A champ Wyoming Indian.

Also named to the team were Thunder Basin's Gabby Drube and Sydney Solem, Upton's Katlyn Louderback and Sheridan's Annie Mitzel.

The boys' team is comprised of Worland's Mack Page and Rudy Sanford, Gillette's Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary, Sheridan's Sam Lecholat, Lander's Bryan St. Clair, Encampment's Dalton Peterson, Riverton's Jared Lucas, Powell's Mason Marchant and Star Valley's Kolter Merritt.

Sheridan's Ryan Sullivan (girls) and Jeff Martini (boys) will serve as the head coaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.