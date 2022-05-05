Wyoming rosters released for annual Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball Series

The Equality State will be looking to end lengthy losing streaks to the Treasure State at the annual Wyoming/Montana All-Star Basketball Series this summer.

The series, which features some of the top girls' and boys' graduating seniors from the two states, is scheduled for June 17 in Sheridan and June 18 in Lockwood, Montana. The Wyoming rosters were released Thursday night.

The Montana boys have won 18 in a row and lead the all-time series 63-27 while the Montana girls own a nine-game winning streak and have a 35-13 all-time advantage.

This year's Wyoming boys' team is highlighted by Thunder Basin's Deegan Williams, the state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. Williams, a three-time Class 4A all-state selection, and all-star McKale Holte helped lead the Bolts to the program's first state championship in March.

They'll be joined by two other state champions in Rawlins' Ashton Barto and Upton's Luca Brooks. Both Barto and Brooks were three-time all-state selections.

Holte and Wheatland's Kade Preuit earned back-to-back all-state honors.

Rounding out the boys' team are Kelly Walsh's Tyler Pacheco and Davis Crilly; Sheridan's Alex Sanders; Green River's Dylan Taylor; and St. Stephens' Jordan Barraza, who led the state in scoring at 29.4 points per game.

The girls' roster features three players who won state titles in Cheyenne East's Kiera Walsh, Douglas' Allison Olsen and Rocky Mountain's Josey Steed. Both Olsen and Steed were two-time all-staters.

Torrington's Reece Halley was a three-time all-state selection while Pinedale's Roxanne Rogers, Natrona County's Emma Patik and Upton's Alyson Louderback were two-time honorees.

The rest of the team is comprised of Kelly Walsh's Logann Alvar, Green River's Megan Counts and Kemmerer's Olivia Nielson.

