Kelly Walsh boys' basketball fans definitely needed a roster to identify the Trojans at the start of the season.

All five starters and the top six scorers from last year's team that finished third at the Class 4A state tournament were no longer on the team. Their departure meant Kelly Walsh needed to replace 99.6% of its scoring and 93.2S% of its rebounding from last season.

"We knew we were going to be young and inexperienced," KW head coach Randy Roden admitted.

The new-look Trojans struggled out of the gate, losing their first four games before winning four of five as they began to figure things out. The Wyoming winter and transportation issues later resulted in a sporadic schedule in which Kelly Walsh went two weekends in January without playing any games.

That's less than ideal for a starting lineup that consists of seniors Isaak Mamot and Jayden Nicholls, both of whom played sparingly last year; sophomores Jace Nicholls, Jayden's younger brother, and Jack Nicholls, Jayden's and Jace's cousin; and freshman Mason Eager, who was at Glenrock last year.

"We knew trying to get 32 minutes a game out of these guys was going to be tough because the style we play takes so much energy," Roden said. "We did that against Star Valley, though."

The Trojans (7-9) outscored the Braves 24-17 in the fourth quarter to erase a third-quarter deficit for a 63-59 victory last Friday. On Saturday they took control early against Jackson, leading 34-18 at the half, and rolled to a 66-48 victory.

Mamot led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds, with Eager pitching in 16 points. For the season, Eager averages a team-best 14.8 points per game, followed by Mamot (11.1 ppg), Jack Nicholls (9.6 ppg), Jayden Nicholls (8.3 ppg) and Jace Nicholls (7.6 ppg).

Kelly Walsh looks to build on its modest two-game sinning streak this weekend when it hosts improving Cody (8-8) on Friday and plays at Riverton (16-2) on Saturday. Both Northwest Quadrant foes defeated the Trojans earlier in the season. The Broncs took advantage of KW's 12-of-42 shooting from behind the arc for a 51-47 victory while the Wolverines held on for a 60-55 victory.

Even though the Trojans are 0-3 in quadrant play, two wins this weekend would put them back in contention. And with the 4A West Regional tipping off in Star Valley in less than two weeks and the state tournament in Casper the following weekend, it would seem like a perfect time for Kelly Walsh to hopefully make a move.

Roden has been coaching long enough to know this isn't a make-or-break weekend for the Trojans, however.

"I haven't even looked at the standings," he said. "I just want us to better in three weeks than we are right now. We just have to continue to work on ourselves.

"I like this group and I like their potential," he added. "Coaching these guys has been a lot more fun that I thought it would be."