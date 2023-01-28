013023-spt-bkgrndup_merged

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson, postponed to Tuesday
Green River 53, Star Valley 38
Class 4A
Natrona County at Cody, canceled
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, postponed
Riverton at Cheyenne East, canceled
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26
Class 3A Northwest
Thermopolis at Lovell, postponed
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman 48, Lander 41
People are also reading…
Class 3A
Douglas 76, Glenrock 42
Wheatland at Newcastle, postponed to Feb. 4
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed
Class 2A
Kemmerer at Wind River, canceled
Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, postponed
Greybull at Tongue River, postponed
Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest, postponed
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Meeteetse, postponed
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 55, Encampment 32
Snake River at Cokeville, postponed to Feb. 14
Class 1A
Farson at Hanna, postponed
Inter-class
Sheridan at Worland, postponed
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Jackson, postponed to Tuesday
Star Valley 70, Green River 60
Class 4A
Natrona County at Cody, canceled
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, postponed
Riverton at Cheyenne East, canceled
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo 70, Moorcroft 40
Class 3A Northwest
Thermopolis at Lovell, postponed
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman 65, Lander 61
Class 3A
Douglas 74, Glenrock 36
Wheatland at Newcastle, postponed to Feb. 4
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed
Class 2A
Kemmerer at Wind River, canceled
Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, postponed
Greybull at Tongue River, postponed
Shoshoni 55, Big Piney 51
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest, postponed
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Meeteetse, postponed
Riverside at Ten Sleep, postponed
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 64, Encampment 21
Snake River at Cokeville, postponed to Feb. 14
Class 1A
Farson at Hanna, postponed
Inter-class
Sheridan at Worland, postponed
WRESTLING
Friday-Saturday
Ron Thon Memorial
at Riverton
TEAM : Sheridan 212, Green River 210.5, Thunder Basin 197, Star Valley 156, Kemmerer 131, Cheyenne East 104, Evanston 103, Natrona County 103, Cody 99, Powell 97.5, Cheyenne Central 96.5, Rock Springs 94, Kelly Walsh 82.5, Worland 59.5, Gillette 56, Pinedale 54, Lovell 54, Thermopolis 50, Cokeville 46, Big Piney 44, Lyman 37, Lander 31, Dubois 30.5, Wind River 29, Lingle/Southeast 29, Torrington 27, Greybull/Riverside 26, Douglas 26, Saratoga 23.5, Buffalo 20, Riverton 17.5, Glenrock 13, Mountain View 12, Rocky Mountain 8, Shoshoni 6, Jackson 4.
Semifinals
106: Dylan Sorenson, KW, maj dec Sammy Sanchez, CE, 12-2; Lucas Todd, GR, dec William Wood, Cod, 11-4; 113: Ty Peterson, Cod, maj dec Dominic Sanchez, RS, 14-6; Spencer Wright, GR, dec Kaden Orr, NC, 3-2; 120: Kolten Powers, She, maj dec Axel Mackinnon, GR, 10-2; Darren Provost, Gil, maj dec Wyatt Weiss, CC, 11-3; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, pin Ryker Mele, GR; Tel Parry, SV, dec Landon Wood, She, 6-5; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, pin Conner Todd, GR, 0:51; Jake Hammer, Pin, pin Ashton Leegaard, TB, 3:17; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, tech fall Cameron Kendall, SV, 18-2; Kale Knezovich, GR, dec Kaleb Brothwell, LSE, 4-2; 145: Thomas Dalton, GR, maj dec Ross Goncalves, Wor, 12-3; Liam Fox, CE, dec Gabe Emery, Kem, 15-10; 152: Riggen Walker, Kem, dec Jackson Wood, Cod, 17-10; Jais Rose, TB, dec Beau Russell, NC, 4-3; 160: Dane Steel, She, maj dec James Herwaldt, GR, 17-3; Roedy Farrell, The, dec Brady Roberts, Eva, 12-5; 170: Wyatt Trembly, Dub, tech fall Dylan Campbell, Cod, 18-3; Terran Grooms, She, dec Morgan Hatch, Lym, 7-2; 182: Matthew Foster, RS, won by injury default over Jack Ring, CC; Colson Coon, She, maj dec Landon Heaps, Kem, 12-3; 195: Trevor Eldridge, CE, dec Colt Catlin, TB, 6-4; Noah Sides, NC, dec Landon Walker, Cok, 12-6; 220: Keagan Bartlett, CC, dec Dillon Glick, TB, 7-5; Stetson Davis, Pow, maj dec Aiden Selcher, She, 11-2; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Charlie Green, CE, 0:37; James Love, Lov, pin Cody Cunningham, Lan, 2:49.
Championship matches
106: Dylan Sorenson, KW, tech fall Lucas Todd, GR, 17-2; 113: Ty Peterson, Cod, dec Spencer Wright, GR, 7-0; 120: Kelton Powers, She, maj dec Darren Provost, Gil, 13-3; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, pin Tel Parry, SV, 4:24; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, dec Jake Hammer, Pin, 10-6; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, maj dec Kale Knezovich, GR, 13-0; 145: Thomas Dalton, GR, dec Liam Fox, CE, 9-3; 152: Jais Rose, TB, dec Riggen Walker, Kem, 1-0; 160: Dane Steel, She, dec Roedy Farrell, 5-1; 170: Terran Grooms, She, dec Wyatt Trembly, Dub, 1-0; 182: Colson Coon, She, dec Matthew Foster, RS, 5-3; 195: Noah Sides, NC, pin Trevor Eldridge, CE, 2:57; 220: Stetson Davis, Pow, pin Keagan Bartlett, CC, 1:30; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin James Love, Lov, 1:22.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Friday-Saturday
Ron Thon Memorial
at Riverton
TEAM: Star Valley 171, Pinedale 148.5, Kelly Walsh 90, Buffalo 84, Sheridan 79, Wind River 69, Green River 68, Kemmerer 66, Sheridan 63, Thunder Basin 62, Cheyenne Central 59, Worland 58, Evanston 57, Glenrock 49, Powell 41, Rock Springs 36, Cheyenne East 33, Lingle/Southeast 28, Lyman 27, Thermopolis 27, Jackson 26, Gillette 22, Lovell 22, Natrona County 21, Cody 20 Rocky Mountain 14, Mountain View 10, Riverton 10, Wheatland 10, Lander 9, Big Piney 3, Dubois 3.
Championship matches
100: McKinzie Mortensen, Pin, maj dec Lucy Ticknor, Glk, 8-0; 105: Kaylea Mortensen, Pin, pin Molly Bomhoft, WR; 110: Gillian Holman, Glk, pin Keston Johnson, SV, 1:01; 115: AnnaBeth Bomhoft, WR, pin Rhonda Auredou, Pin, 4:32; 120: Tai McBride, Jac, pin Zella Maez, GR, 1:17; 125: Laynee Walker, Kem, pin Yessenia Teague, Pow, 2:39; 130: Teila Peters, Buf, pin Brueklyn Truempler, Sho, 0:35; 135: Veil Foreman, SV, pin Danika Crumrine, Lov, 1:24; 140: Rakyah Hudson, Buf, dec Samantha Walker, SV, 6-3; 145: Meadow King, CC, pin Kaylie Julander, Kem, 0:39; 155: Josie Houk, LSE, dec Skylee Gangwish, KW, 11-8; 170: Olivia Smith, KW, pin Ashton Hubbs, Cod, 3:11; 190: Maggie Smith, RS, pin Becca Oetken, She, 5:17; 235: Katyana Dexter, Pin, pin Kaitlin Barral, The, 0:52.