013023-spt-bkgrndup_merged

  Updated
  • 0
Natrona County Basketball

Natrona County's Lexie Ransom shoots over a Thunder Basin defender during their game Friday at Jerry Dalton Gym in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson, postponed to Tuesday

Green River 53, Star Valley 38

Class 4A

Natrona County at Cody, canceled

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, postponed

Riverton at Cheyenne East, canceled

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 66, Moorcroft 26

Class 3A Northwest

Thermopolis at Lovell, postponed

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 48, Lander 41

Class 3A

Douglas 76, Glenrock 42

Wheatland at Newcastle, postponed to Feb. 4

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Wind River, canceled

Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, postponed

Greybull at Tongue River, postponed

Shoshoni 40, Big Piney 37

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest, postponed

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Meeteetse, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 55, Encampment 32

Snake River at Cokeville, postponed to Feb. 14

Class 1A

Farson at Hanna, postponed

Inter-class

Sheridan at Worland, postponed

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson, postponed to Tuesday

Star Valley 70, Green River 60

Class 4A

Natrona County at Cody, canceled

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, postponed

Riverton at Cheyenne East, canceled

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo 70, Moorcroft 40

Class 3A Northwest

Thermopolis at Lovell, postponed

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 65, Lander 61

Class 3A

Douglas 74, Glenrock 36

Wheatland at Newcastle, postponed to Feb. 4

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed

Class 2A

Kemmerer at Wind River, canceled

Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, postponed

Greybull at Tongue River, postponed

Shoshoni 55, Big Piney 51

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest, postponed

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Meeteetse, postponed

Riverside at Ten Sleep, postponed

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 64, Encampment 21

Snake River at Cokeville, postponed to Feb. 14

Class 1A

Farson at Hanna, postponed

Inter-class

Sheridan at Worland, postponed

WRESTLING

Friday-Saturday

Ron Thon Memorial

at Riverton

TEAM : Sheridan 212, Green River 210.5, Thunder Basin 197, Star Valley 156, Kemmerer 131, Cheyenne East 104, Evanston 103, Natrona County 103, Cody 99, Powell 97.5, Cheyenne Central 96.5, Rock Springs 94, Kelly Walsh 82.5, Worland 59.5, Gillette 56, Pinedale 54, Lovell 54, Thermopolis 50, Cokeville 46, Big Piney 44, Lyman 37, Lander 31, Dubois 30.5, Wind River 29, Lingle/Southeast 29, Torrington 27, Greybull/Riverside 26, Douglas 26, Saratoga 23.5, Buffalo 20, Riverton 17.5, Glenrock 13, Mountain View 12, Rocky Mountain 8, Shoshoni 6, Jackson 4.

Semifinals

106: Dylan Sorenson, KW, maj dec Sammy Sanchez, CE, 12-2; Lucas Todd, GR, dec William Wood, Cod, 11-4; 113: Ty Peterson, Cod, maj dec Dominic Sanchez, RS, 14-6; Spencer Wright, GR, dec Kaden Orr, NC, 3-2; 120: Kolten Powers, She, maj dec Axel Mackinnon, GR, 10-2; Darren Provost, Gil, maj dec Wyatt Weiss, CC, 11-3; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, pin Ryker Mele, GR; Tel Parry, SV, dec Landon Wood, She, 6-5; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, pin Conner Todd, GR, 0:51; Jake Hammer, Pin, pin Ashton Leegaard, TB, 3:17; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, tech fall Cameron Kendall, SV, 18-2; Kale Knezovich, GR, dec Kaleb Brothwell, LSE, 4-2; 145: Thomas Dalton, GR, maj dec Ross Goncalves, Wor, 12-3; Liam Fox, CE, dec Gabe Emery, Kem, 15-10; 152: Riggen Walker, Kem, dec Jackson Wood, Cod, 17-10; Jais Rose, TB, dec Beau Russell, NC, 4-3; 160: Dane Steel, She, maj dec James Herwaldt, GR, 17-3; Roedy Farrell, The, dec Brady Roberts, Eva, 12-5; 170: Wyatt Trembly, Dub, tech fall Dylan Campbell, Cod, 18-3; Terran Grooms, She, dec Morgan Hatch, Lym, 7-2; 182: Matthew Foster, RS, won by injury default over Jack Ring, CC; Colson Coon, She, maj dec Landon Heaps, Kem, 12-3; 195: Trevor Eldridge, CE, dec Colt Catlin, TB, 6-4; Noah Sides, NC, dec Landon Walker, Cok, 12-6; 220: Keagan Bartlett, CC, dec Dillon Glick, TB, 7-5; Stetson Davis, Pow, maj dec Aiden Selcher, She, 11-2; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin Charlie Green, CE, 0:37; James Love, Lov, pin Cody Cunningham, Lan, 2:49.

Championship matches

106: Dylan Sorenson, KW, tech fall Lucas Todd, GR, 17-2; 113: Ty Peterson, Cod, dec Spencer Wright, GR, 7-0; 120: Kelton Powers, She, maj dec Darren Provost, Gil, 13-3; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, pin Tel Parry, SV, 4:24; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, dec Jake Hammer, Pin, 10-6; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, maj dec Kale Knezovich, GR, 13-0; 145: Thomas Dalton, GR, dec Liam Fox, CE, 9-3; 152: Jais Rose, TB, dec Riggen Walker, Kem, 1-0; 160: Dane Steel, She, dec Roedy Farrell, 5-1; 170: Terran Grooms, She, dec Wyatt Trembly, Dub, 1-0; 182: Colson Coon, She, dec Matthew Foster, RS, 5-3; 195: Noah Sides, NC, pin Trevor Eldridge, CE, 2:57; 220: Stetson Davis, Pow, pin Keagan Bartlett, CC, 1:30; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin James Love, Lov, 1:22.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Friday-Saturday

Ron Thon Memorial

at Riverton

TEAM: Star Valley 171, Pinedale 148.5, Kelly Walsh 90, Buffalo 84, Sheridan 79, Wind River 69, Green River 68, Kemmerer 66, Sheridan 63, Thunder Basin 62, Cheyenne Central 59, Worland 58, Evanston 57, Glenrock 49, Powell 41, Rock Springs 36, Cheyenne East 33, Lingle/Southeast 28, Lyman 27, Thermopolis 27, Jackson 26, Gillette 22, Lovell 22, Natrona County 21, Cody 20 Rocky Mountain 14, Mountain View 10, Riverton 10, Wheatland 10, Lander 9, Big Piney 3, Dubois 3.

Championship matches

100: McKinzie Mortensen, Pin, maj dec Lucy Ticknor, Glk, 8-0; 105: Kaylea Mortensen, Pin, pin Molly Bomhoft, WR; 110: Gillian Holman, Glk, pin Keston Johnson, SV, 1:01; 115: AnnaBeth Bomhoft, WR, pin Rhonda Auredou, Pin, 4:32; 120: Tai McBride, Jac, pin Zella Maez, GR, 1:17; 125: Laynee Walker, Kem, pin Yessenia Teague, Pow, 2:39; 130: Teila Peters, Buf, pin Brueklyn Truempler, Sho, 0:35; 135: Veil Foreman, SV, pin Danika Crumrine, Lov, 1:24; 140: Rakyah Hudson, Buf, dec Samantha Walker, SV, 6-3; 145: Meadow King, CC, pin Kaylie Julander, Kem, 0:39; 155: Josie Houk, LSE, dec Skylee Gangwish, KW, 11-8; 170: Olivia Smith, KW, pin Ashton Hubbs, Cod, 3:11; 190: Maggie Smith, RS, pin Becca Oetken, She, 5:17; 235: Katyana Dexter, Pin, pin Kaitlin Barral, The, 0:52.

