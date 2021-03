2021 state basketball: Class 3A girls matchups

RECORD VS FIELD: 4-3

STAR-TRIBUNE PICK: Worland

LYMAN VS WHEATLAND | 9 A.M. (FORD WYOMING CENTER)

Lyman Eagles

RECORD: 17-4

HOW THEY GOT HERE: West Regional champ; W Kemmerer 43-30, W Mountain View 56-52, OT; W Lander 47-40

POINTS FOR: 50.8

POINTS AGAINST: 45.2

LAST YEAR: Qualified for state as West No. 2 seed

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2015

HEAD COACH: Jason Hansen

RECORD VS FIELD: 5-2

Wheatland Bulldogs

RECORD: 11-10

HOW THEY GOT HERE: 4th at East Regional; W Burns 65-54; L Torrington 48-35; L Newcastle 45-25

POINTS FOR: 42.2

POINTS AGAINST: 45.4