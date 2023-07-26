Thirty-five years after representing LaGrange in the 1988 Wyoming Coaches Association all-star basketball game in Laramie, Ward was the head coach for the South girls’ basketball team at the Wyoming Coaches Foundation all-star game on Saturday at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The game capped a whirlwind few months for Ward.

On March 4 he guided Burns to the Class 2A girls’ state championship with a 48-36 victory over Lingle-Fort Laramie. It was the program’s first state title and the first state basketball title for Ward in his 25 seasons as a head coach at Albin (1998-2003) and at Burns (2005-23).

“I won’t lie to you, there were way more tears than I thought there would be,” Ward recalled. “When you coach as long as I did, and you coach so many kids and build so many great relationships ...

“We won some state championships in track in Albin and competed for some in basketball, but just to get to the pinnacle was pretty emotional. I don’t know if it was just a huge sense of relief, but it came out in terms of emotions and tears.”

Ward stepped away on top, announcing soon after the championship game that it would be his last as head coach. (Being selected to coach the South all-stars was an unexpected bonus.)

On June 1 Ward took over as the activities director at Cheyenne Central, a school with roughly seven times as many students as Burns in grades 9-12. Central’s Average Daily Membership for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years is 1,417 compared to Burns’ ADM of 192.

“I had accepted that I was done coaching,” Ward admitted. “I had gotten a Master’s degree so that I could be a full-time administrator. And this job just happened to come open four days after I graduated. I guess it was meant to be.”

Even though Ward had served as the AD at Burns, he acknowledged his first couple weeks at Cheyenne Central was like “drinking from a fire hose right off the bat” for a number of reasons.

“The biggest challenge is just the sheer number of kids, parents, coaches and obviously the number of sports,” he said. “And then it was just learning the ins and outs of each of those programs.”

While he still feels like he’s drinking from the same hose, he said the stream is more akin to a trickle these days. Ward credits former Cheyenne Central AD Chad Whitworth, who is now the Wyoming High School Activities Association Associate Commissioner, with easing his transition.

“I got to spend a couple weeks with Chad and he helped me a ton,” Ward said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill but I know Chad is just a phone call away.”

Now that all-star week is over, Ward can turn his attention back to his new job. Last week, however, was a time to reflect on past all-star games. After all, the Ward family has a history of finishing their high school careers at the annual affair.

“My oldest (Bailey) played in 2012 and then my twins (McKenzie and McKayla) played in the basketball game in 2015 and my youngest (Rylee Jo) played in the volleyball game last year,” Barry Ward said. “And I get to have Bailey on the bench (as an assistant coach) with me for my last all-star game.

“There’s something special about these all-stars,” he added. “They’re here for a reason. They’re not only good at their sport but they’re kids of character and they have been mentored by some great coaches. I don’t want to say that’s unique to Wyoming, but I think Wyoming probably has a larger quantity of those type of kids. It’s something that we all should be proud of.”

Ward has always worn his emotions on his sleeve. It was obvious watching him on the sidelines, not just in the state championship game in March but over the years. And it’s obvious now when he talks about coaching and high school sports in general.

“Interscholastic sports is still by far the best educational tool we have,” he said. “The lessons the kids learn going through different programs and learning from different coaches are invaluable. I think society reflects a lot of really bad coaching nationwide, but not in our home state. The kids that are at the all-star games this week are proof that there are lots and lots of good coaches and lots of good people in these kids’ lives.

“I take great pride in being a member of the Wyoming Coaches Association. These coaches are in this for the right reason; they’re in it for the betterment of the kids. And that’s what we should all be trying to do.”