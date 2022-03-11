Battle of the unbeatens as Cheyenne East faces Cody in 4A girls championship game

The Class 4A girls will have an undefeated champion. Defending state champion Cheyenne East made sure of that with a dominating second half for a 64-49 victory over Natrona County on Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Thunderbirds (27-0) will take on Cody (24-0), which advanced to the title game with a 63-51 victory over Thunder Basin. It will be the second year in a row the teams will meet in the championship game.

Cheyenne East led just 27-26 late in the first half, but Maddie Kaufman hit a mid-range jumper and Bradie Schlabs knocked down a 3-pointer just before the half to give the T-Birds a 32-26 lead at the break.

East then held Natrona County (18-9) without a field goal in the third quarter and outscored the Fillies 18-5 to push its advantage to 50-31 heading into the final frame.

The T-Birds went ahead 56-36 on a layup from Schlabs before the Fillies made a late unsuccessful run.

Kaufman led the way fore East with 15 points while Schlabs added 13 and Jordan Jones, the state's Gatorade player of the year, had 12. Katelynn Campbell had 15 points for NC and Megan Hagar 12.

The T-Birds dominated the glass, outrebounding the Fillies 41-23 and outscoring them 11-4 on second-chance points.

East, which has now won 38 consecutive games, will be playing for a state title for the fifth time in six years. The 2020 state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cody (24-0) advanced with a 63-51 victory over Thunder Basin.

The Fillies led throughout, but the Bolts made a late charge to keep things interesting.

Thunder Basin (20-6) cut the Fillies’ lead to four points at 51-47 in the fourth quarter after sophomore Attie Jo Westbrook swished a 3-pointer and made a floater in the lane. But Cody junior Molly Hays made two free throws with 4 minutes remaining and, following a stop on the other end, drove to the basket before dishing off to Izzy Radakovich for an easy layup and a 55-47 lead.

The Bolts pulled within six points two more times, but Cody made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 61 seconds to hold on for the win.

Cody jumped on Thunder Basin early, with Hays and Kennedi Niemann hitting back-to-back corner 3-pointers from the same spot for a 6-0 advantage. The Fillies then took advantage of Bolts’ turnovers to close the first quarter on a 9-0 run capped by Victory Buck’s triple.

The Bolts scored the first six points of the second quarter before Radakovich had an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Fillies a 20-10 advantage. Gabby Mendoza hit a 3 for the Bolts, but Cody ended the half on a 14-4 run to take a 34-17 lead into the locker room.

Hays scored the final four points of the half on two free throws and a drive to the rim through traffic to give her 11 points through the first 16 minutes.

The Fillies were 12-of-18 (66.7%) in the first half while the Bolts were 6-of-19 (31.6%) and committed 10 turnovers.

The Bolts came out firing in the second half. Senior Risa Pilon had a layup and a 3-pointer and junior Joelie Spelts scored at the rim to make it a 10-point game (37-27) and force Cody to call a timeout. Radakovich scored on a putback and added a free throw to help the Fillies stem the tide.

The Bolts’ Laney McCarty scored nine of her team-high 17 points in the third to help Thunder Basin keep pressure on the Fillies. Trailing 39-31, Thunder Basin got the ball to a wide-open McCarty at the top of the key but her 3-pointer rimmed out. Cody grabbed the rebound and pushed it ahead to Buck, whose 3 from the corner rolled around before dropping through the net for a 42-31 lead.

Hays scored 17 points to lead four Cody players in double figures, with Reece Niemann adding 13, Kennedi Neimann 12 and Radakovich 10.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.