Be afraid. The Douglas girls basketball team is, somehow, better

At the risk of stating the obvious: the Douglas girls basketball team is still good — really good.

With less than month remaining in the regular season the Bearcats stand at 14-1 and undefeated against Wyoming competition. Their only loss of the season came in the Energy Classic to Lynwood, California, which was ranked No. 29 in the nation at the time. For a team that hasn’t been dealt much adversity, that game reminded the Bearcats that they can’t be complacent because there’s always someone out there better than you.

“It’s crazy because of how much talent, speed and athleticism they had,” Douglas head coach Cody Helenbolt said. “We’re usually more athletic than the other team. That was good for our kids to figure out what to do when they don’t have that instinctual advantage.”

Douglas lost 51-45. The Bearcats shot just 1 of 12 from distance and committed an uncharacteristic 27 turnovers while remaining one run away from pulling out a victory against a nationally ranked opponent. No wonder no Class 3A opponent has been able to dethrone the Bearcats since March 10, 2017. Scarier yet, it could be even longer before the Bearcats are the underdog.

Garnering most of the spotlight have been juniors Allyson Fertig, Joslin Igo and Kamdynn Townsend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}