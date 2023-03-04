Some of the final numbers didn't look good for Burns.

The Broncs committed 38 turnovers, were outscored 25-8 in points off turnovers and allowed Lingle-Fort Laramie to attempt 74 field goals. But Burns also out-rebounded the Doggers 62-30 and limited them to 16-of-74 (21.6%) shooting.

And the numbers that mattered most were on the Ford Wyoming Center scoreboard -- Burns 48, Lingle 36. The victory in the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Girls Basketball Championships gave the Broncs the first state title in program history.

"It's been a long time coming," Burns head coach Barry Ward said.

For most of the first half it looked like it would be at least another year. Lingle-Fort Laramie built a 19-10 lead before the Broncs rallied to cut their deficit to 22-19 at the half.

Burns still trailed 31-30 entering the fourth quarter, but Savannah Kirkbride gave the Broncs the lead with a 3-pointer and they never trailed after that. Kirkbride scored on a put-back in between two Saria Eklund free throws to push the lead to 37-31.

Burns (14-15) then turned the game over to Daljit Kaur. The senior made two mid-range jumpers and was 3-of-4 from the free-throw line to push the lead to 45-35 with 37.7 seconds on the clock.

Daljit, who was a force all weekend for the Broncs, finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

"DJ has a basketball IQ that is as high as any kid I’ve ever coached," Ward said. "She understands the game really well. She plays the game really well. She just had a phenomenal weekend."

So did the Broncs. They entered the weekend as the East No. 4 seed, but upset defending state champ and West No. 1 seed Rocky Mountain in the quarterfinals, took down East No. 2 seed Sundance in the semifinals and capped it with the win over the East Regional champion Doggers.

"It took some fighting," Kaur admitted. "We had some ups and downs this season, but I couldn’t have asked for a better team. The reason we won is we did it together."

Rebounding also played a big role in the victory. Both teams had 14 offensive rebounds but the Broncs had a 48-16 advantage on the defensive glass.

'The more rebounds you get the more possessions you get," Ward said. "I knew it was going to be a key tonight. We knew if we could limit (their rebounds) and limit our turnovers we were going to have a shot.

"We're just not very good with the basketball a lot of the time."

Admittedly, it wasn't easy and it wasn't pretty at times, but none of that mattered to Burns and the Broncs faithful at the end.