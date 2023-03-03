For the first time in 12 years the Burns girls’ basketball team is headed to the state championship game. Now the Broncs will get a chance to win the program’s first state title.

The Broncs survived a tough third quarter and pulled away down the stretch for a 39-32 victory over Sundance in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Basketball Championships on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Senior Daljit Kaur finished with 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and 11 rebounds to help the Broncs (13-15) continue their late-season surge.

Sundance (15-10) trailed 20-10 at the half, but cut the lead to one point twice in the final frame. Savanna Williams scored her only points of the game when she banked in a 3-pointer with 5 minutes, 30 seconds remaining to make it 28-27. After Kaur made two free throws, Sundance freshman Jaylin Mills made two of her own to make it 30-29 with 5:10 on the clock.

But Saria Eklund pushed the Broncs lead to 32-29 and after Mills split a pair of free throws Kaur took over. The senior hit a shot from the free-throw line with 90 seconds remaining and got free for a layup after Sundance was unable to score.

Kaur put the finishing touches on the Broncs’ victory when she got free for a layup and completed the three-point play to push the lead to 39-31 with just 14.7 seconds to play.

Sundance got on the board first when Lexie Marchant scored on a put-back, but Brooke Hansen scored inside and Kaur hit a mid-range baseline jumper to put the Broncs ahead for good at 4-2. Hansen’s 3-pointer gave Burns an 11-6 lead after the first quarter.

Burns turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter and held the Bulldogs scoreless for the first six minutes until Zoe Skeens scored at the rim to break the scoreless streak and cut the Burns’ advantage to 15-8.

Jordan Griess pushed the lead to 18-8 with a 3-pointer before Mills weaved her way through the Burns defense and hit a layup. Kaur pushed the lead back to 10 just before the end of the half with a mid-range jumper off a well-designed baseline out-of-bounds play.

Sundance outscored Burns 14-6 in the third quarter to cut the Broncs’ lead to 26-24 entering the final frame.

Mills finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Sundance, but the Bulldogs were just 10-of-49 (20.4%) from the field and 1-of-12 (8.3%) from behind the arc.

Burns will face the winner of the late semifinal game between Tongue River and Lingle-Fort Laramie in Saturday’s championship game.

The Broncs will be looking to add a basketball championship to the state volleyball title they won in November.