Cheyenne East girls complete undefeated season to defend state title

Cheyenne East defended its Class 4A girls state title by locking down on defense and getting the ball to Boden Liljedahl. The end result was a 51-41 victory over Cody in the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Thunderbirds (28-0) limited the Fillies to 12-of-35 (34.3%) shooting, including a 1-of-13 (7.7%) performance in the first half. And Liljedahl, the junior sharpshooter, scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half.

After the two teams slogged through a first half that ended with East leading 14-9, the T-Birds finally got their offense on track.

Liljedahl hit a 3-pointer to give the T-Birds a 26-14 lead to get things started.

"I passed it to her and said, 'You better hit this,'" East senior Jordan Jones said. "And when she hit it I think that was a spark for us."

Liljedahl added two more triples and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the second half.

The Fillies also discovered their offense in the second half, with Molly Hays, Reece Niemann and Kennedi Niemann combining to score 26 points after the break. The Cody triumvirate managed only seven points in the opening 16 minutes.

"Cody is a great team," Cheyenne East head coach Eric Westling said. "We told our girls they had to get back to basics on defense. We challenged them to play their best defensive game of the year and I think they did that."

The loss was the first of the season for Cody (24-1) and its second consecutive loss to the T-Birds in the state championship game. According to wyoming-basketball.com, this was the first time since 1960 when St. Stephens defeated University Prep for the Class B boys title that two undefeated teams had met in the state championship game.

"It was a battle of wills tonight," Westling said. "This will probably hit me in a couple of days, but right now I'm speechless."

Jones, who started her high school career at Cheyenne Central before playing last year in Denver, was all smiles after finishing with 16 points and helping lead East to the title in her only year with the T-Birds.

"I'm so excited," said Jones, who earlier this week was named the state's Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year. "But this team is amazing and I couldn't be more proud."

The state title didn't come as a surprise to the T-Birds, who returned a handful of players from last year's championship team.

"We're so talented and hard-working that the game just comes to us," Liljedahl said.

With starters Liljedahl and sophomore guard Bradie Schlabs returning, and a solid group of underclassmen ready to make a mark, the T-Birds' run might not stop anytime soon.

"Coach always asked us, 'What are you going to be doing on a Saturday in March?' Jones said.

Obviously, winning the state championship was the correct answer.

