Cheyenne East takes control early and defeats Cody to win 4A girls basketball title

Cheyenne East was simply too much for Cody in Saturday’s Class 4A girls state championship game.
After Cody took a 3-0 lead on a free throw from Torrie Schutzman and a steal and layup from Milly Hays, East took control. Sophomore Boden Liljedahl tied the game with a 3-pointer and capped a 12-0 Thunderbirds’ run with another triple to give East a 12-3 lead after the opening quarter.
The lead reached double digits midway through the second quarter on three baskets in the paint from senior Hailey Marshall, who had scored just six points in the T-Birds’ first two tournament games, and a 3-pointer from senior Emma Jacobsen. Cody never got closer than 11 points as the T-Birds won their first state title since 2017 with a 52-37 victory.
“Ashley is my wild card,” Cheyenne East head coach Eric Westling said. “Once she gets going she’s hard to stop.”
So were the T-Birds., who once again rode the hot hand of Liljedahl and a group effort from seniors Marshall, Cheyenne Alvarado and twin sisters Ruby and Emma Jacobsen for their 11th consecutive win. Liljedahl finished with a game-high 17 points while the senior quartet combined for 30.
“We work really well together as a team,” said Liljedahl, who scored 54 points in East’s three tournament wins. “And when we got off to a good start that really gave us energy.”
Obviously, Liljedahl was a big part of the hot start for East. After making three 3-pointers in the first half, the 5-foot-5 sophomore did her damage on drives to the basket and at the free-throw line in the second half. Time and again, when Cody threatened to make a run it was Liljedahl who had the answer for the T-Birds.
“When she needs to make a big shot she makes it,” Westling said.
Torrie Schutzman tried to keep Cody (17-6) in contention. The senior guard made 4 of 8 shots from distance and finished with a team-high 13 points, but the Fillies turned the ball over 17 times against the T-Birds’ constant on-ball pressure.
“We payed them straight up for 94 feet,” Westling said.
That proved to be too much for the Fillies, who were playing in the state championship game for the first time in program history, to overcome. And it didn’t help their efforts that Marshall picked a perfect time to have a big game.
She came off the bench early to sub in for 6-4 junior Darcy Jardine and wasted little time making her presence felt. She scored inside to give Cheyenne East the lead for good at 5-3 and got another basket in the paint on the T-Birds’ next possession for a 7-3 advantage. By the time she was done with her first-half onslaught, she had scored 10 of the T-Birds’ 18 points and East led by nine.
“I just got some good looks early and I was able to take advantage of it,” Marshall said. “I knew that they weren’t playing me on the one side so it led to some easy looks.”
The T-Birds were hoping to cut down the nets last year after entering the state tournament as the East Regional champs. But when the entire tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the T-Birds were left to wonder what might have been.
Saturday, Cheyenne East erased any doubts that it is the current gold standard in 4A girls basketball. This marked the seventh time in the past nine seasons, including last year, the T-Birds have advanced to the state championship game. And their current streak of qualifying for the state-culminating now stands at 21. Still, this was the first state title for this group of seniors.
“I haven’t really processed it yet,” Marshall said. “All I know this is a great way to end my high school career.”
