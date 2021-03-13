Cheyenne East takes control early and defeats Cody to win 4A girls basketball title

Obviously, Liljedahl was a big part of the hot start for East. After making three 3-pointers in the first half, the 5-foot-5 sophomore did her damage on drives to the basket and at the free-throw line in the second half. Time and again, when Cody threatened to make a run it was Liljedahl who had the answer for the T-Birds.

“When she needs to make a big shot she makes it,” Westling said.

Torrie Schutzman tried to keep Cody (17-6) in contention. The senior guard made 4 of 8 shots from distance and finished with a team-high 13 points, but the Fillies turned the ball over 17 times against the T-Birds’ constant on-ball pressure.

“We payed them straight up for 94 feet,” Westling said.

That proved to be too much for the Fillies, who were playing in the state championship game for the first time in program history, to overcome. And it didn’t help their efforts that Marshall picked a perfect time to have a big game.