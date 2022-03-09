 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cheyenne East's Jordan Jones wins state's Gatorade Girls' Basketball honors

  • 0
Cheyenne East

Cheyenne East

Cheyenne East senior Jordan Jones was recognized as the Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year for Wyoming on Wednesday.

The 6-foot senior is averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game for the defending Class 4A state champion Thunderbirds. Cheyenne East (25-0) enters this weekend's state tournament with the No. 1 seed out of the East after winning the regional tournament last week. Jones scored 28 points in the T-Birds' victory over Thunder Basin in the championship.

Jones played at Cheyenne Central as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado, last year, according to wyosports.net.

Jones, who has maintained a 3.49 GPA, has volunteered locally with the BEAST Foundation, an afterschool program that offers STEM programs for children and young adults, the release from Gatorade stated.

Cheyenne East takes on Rock Springs in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Casper College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News