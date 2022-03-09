Cheyenne East's Jordan Jones wins state's Gatorade Girls' Basketball honors

Cheyenne East senior Jordan Jones was recognized as the Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year for Wyoming on Wednesday.

The 6-foot senior is averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game for the defending Class 4A state champion Thunderbirds. Cheyenne East (25-0) enters this weekend's state tournament with the No. 1 seed out of the East after winning the regional tournament last week. Jones scored 28 points in the T-Birds' victory over Thunder Basin in the championship.

Jones played at Cheyenne Central as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado, last year, according to wyosports.net.

Jones, who has maintained a 3.49 GPA, has volunteered locally with the BEAST Foundation, an afterschool program that offers STEM programs for children and young adults, the release from Gatorade stated.

Cheyenne East takes on Rock Springs in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Casper College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.