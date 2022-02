Class 1A/2A girls basketball regional schedule

Girls

Class 2A East

At Burns, Pine Bluffs

Thursday

G1: 2N Sundance (13-8) vs 3S Lusk (2-17), 4 p.m. (at Burns)

G2: 1S Pine Bluffs (9-11) vs 4N Wright (7-13), 4 p.m. (at Pine Bluffs)

G3: 1N Moorcroft (17-4) vs 5N Big Horn (2-17), 5:30 p.m. (at Pine Bluffs)

G4: 2S Glenrock (11-9) vs 3N Tongue River (8-14), 5:30 p.m. (at Burns)

Friday

G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, 9 a.m. (at Pine Bluffs)

G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 10:30 a.m. (at Pine Bluffs)

G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 4 p.m. (at Pine Bluffs)

G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 5:30 p.m. (at Pine Bluffs)

Saturday

G9: G5 winner vs G8 loser, 8:30 a.m. (at Burns)

G10: G6 winner vs G7 loser, 8:30 a.m. (at Pine Bluffs)

G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, noon (at Pine Bluffs)

G12: 3rd place, G9 winner vs G10 winner, 3 p.m. (at Pine Blluffs)

Class 2A West

At Riverton

Thursday

G1: 2S Big Piney (6-10) vs 3N Shoshoni (5-18), noon

G2: 1S Wyoming Indian (18-4) vs 4N Greybull (5-16), noon

G3: 1N Rocky Mountain (17-4) vs 4S Wind River (1-19), 3:20 p.m.

G4: 2N Riverside (10-11) vs 3S St. Stephens (3-17), 3:30 p.m.

Friday

G5: G1 loser vs G3 loser, 8:30 a.m.

G6: G2 loser vs G4 loser, 8:30 a.m.

G7: G1 winner vs G3 winner, 3 p.m.

G8: G2 winner vs G4 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

G9: G5 winner vs G8 loser, 8 a.m.

G9: G6 winner vs G7 loser, 8 a.m.

G10: 3rd place, G9 winner vs G10 winner, 11:30 a.m.

G12: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Class 1A East

At Torrington

Thursday

G1: 2S Lingle-Fort Laramie (12-9) vs 3N Arvada-Clearmont (7-11), noon

G2: 1N Upton (18-3) vs 4S Hanna/Guernsey winner, 1:30 p.m.

G3: 2N Kaycee (12-5) vs 3S Rock River (9-7), 7 p.m.

G4: 1S Southeast (19-2) vs 4N Hulett (3-16), 8:30 p.m.

Friday

G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, noon

G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 7 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

G9: G5 winner vs G8 loser, 10 a.m.

G10: G6 winner vs G7 loser, 10 a.m.

G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 2:30 p.m.

G12: 3rd place, G9 winner vs G10 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A West

At Lander

Thursday

G1: 2S Snake River (14-4) vs 3N Dubois (5-12), 3:40 p.m.

G2: 1S Cokeville (15-7) vs 4S Encampment (6-9), 3:40 p.m.

G3: 1N Burlington (14-6) vs 4S Farson (6-14), 7 p.m.

G4: 2N Meeteetse (10-9) vs 3S Saratoga (10-6), 7 p.m.

Friday

G5: G1 loser vs G3 loser, 11:40 a.m.

G6: G2 loser vs G4 loser, 11:40 a.m.

G7: G1 winner vs G3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

G8: G2 winner vs G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

G9: G5 winner vs G8 loser, 10:10 a.m.

G10: G6 winner vs G7 loser, 10:10 a.m.

G11: 3rd place, G9 winner vs G10 winner, 1:45 p.m.

G12: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 1:45 p.m.

