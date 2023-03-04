There will be a new Class 2A girls' basketball champion.

Southeast Conference foes Burns and Lingle-Fort Laramie saw to that Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center with the Broncs defeating Sundance 39-32 and the Doggers taking down Tongue River 57-52.

Burns, which is still in search of its first state title, reached the finals for the first time since 2011. Lingle-Fort Laramie won state titles in 2006 and 2014, but both of those came in 1A.

Sundance junior Lexie Marchant opened the scoring, but Burns responded with an inside basket from junior Brooke Hansen and a 10-foot baseline jumper from senior Daljit Kaur to give the Broncs (13-15) the lead for good.

Hansen's 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Broncs an 11-6 lead and Kaur's short jumper off a baseline out-of-bounds play made it 20-10 at the half.

"We executed a few out-of-bounds plays that put all the pressure on them," Burns head coach Barry Ward said. "It was a tremendous team win. We responded when we needed to."

Sundance made sure Burns didn't get too far out of reach. Marchant and freshman Jaylin Mills combined to score 14 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to two points (26-24) heading to the final frame.

"We just couldn’t get it going in the second half," Ward stated. "But we made enough plays down the stretch to give ourselves a chance and we played good defense the whole game. If you play good defense you always give yourself a chance."

The Broncs limited the Bulldogs to 10-of-49 (20.4%) shooting and a 1-of-12 (8.3%) from behind the arc. Burns wasn't much better at 14-of-51 (27.5%) from the field and 2-of-14 (14.3%) on 3-point attempts, but the Broncs had Kaur.

The senior finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-if-16 shooting and 11 rebounds. Kaur had 11 of the Broncs' 13 points in the fourth quarter.

"Daljit has done a tremendous job leading us the last couple of weeks," Ward said. "She’s a great kid, she’s got a great feel for the game and she’s just really positive."

Kaur put the game out of reach when she broke free for an and-one off a long inbounds pass to give Burns a 39-31 lead with just 14.7 seconds remaining.

Mills finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sundance.

In the championship game, Burn will face a familiar foe in Lingle-Fort Laramie, which is 2-1 against the Broncs this season.

Like the Broncs, the Doggers turned up the defensive pressure Friday night. Tongue River, which had scored 72 points in its quarterfinal victory over Wyoming Indian, scored just four points in the opening quarter and 18 in the first half.

Still, the game was tied at the half and the Eagles took a 33-28 lead in the final minutes of the third quarter on five consecutive free throws from McKinlee Scammon. The Doggers regained the lead at 35-33 on Ashlee Hattan's 3 pointer in the final seconds.

Lingle-Fort Laramie maintained the lead throughput the final quarter with different players hitting big shots every time Tongue River threatened to cut further into the lead.

Junior Natalie Speckner did the most damage for the Doggers as she finished with a game-high 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Hattan added 12 points. For the Eagles, Scammons led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points, with Paxton Aksamit adding 13 and Chaney Riesh 12.

The Doggers forced 25 Tongue River turnovers with their full-court pressing defense, which will be a point of emphasis for the Broncs before the championship game.

"Obviously we're going to have to do a good job of breaking their press," Ward said.