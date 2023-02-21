Tuesday
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Kelly Walsh
Thursday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Gillette
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County (Peach Basket)
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lovell
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Lyman
Class 3A
Douglas at Newcastle
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Natrona County
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Cody
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne South
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Thermopolis
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Rawlins
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale at Mountain View
Lander at Lyman
Class 3A
Glenrock at Douglas
Wheatland at Moorcroft
Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Evanston
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Newcastle
Class 3A Northwest
Thermopolis at Powell