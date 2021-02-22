 Skip to main content
Class 3A/4A girls basketball scores
Tuesday

Class 4A

Jackson 62, Riverton 53

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins 65, Burns 50

Thursday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Green River at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Burns at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County at Rock Springs, 2 p.m.

Riverton at Cody, 2 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson, 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Lander, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wheatland at Newcastle, 3:30 p.m.

Rawlins at Worland, 4 p.m.

