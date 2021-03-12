Cody Fillies advance to first basketball championship game, where Cheyenne East is waiting

Cody came into this season hoping to qualify for the state tournament. Saturday, the Fillies will play in the championship game for the first time in program history. Cody advanced to the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship game after rolling to a 54-33 semifinal victory over Sheridan at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“This is awesome,” Cody senior Torrie Schutzman said. “Our main goal this season was to make it to state ... and now this.”
The Fillies jumped out to a 7-0 lead but the Broncs, who upset Natrona County in the quarterfinals, hung around, cutting the lead to 17-11 early in the second quarter.
That was as close as the Broncs would get.
Cody went on a 24-3 run, highlighted by a 9-0 run from sophomore Kennedi Niemann to start the second half, to build a 42-14 advantage late in the third quarter. Niemann finished with a game-high 19 points.
“We were trying to force things early,” Cody head coach Chris Wagner said. “Then we settled down and were able to turn some turnovers into easy points.”
That was on display in the Fillies’ quarterfinal win over Thunder Basin in which the Bolts had a 10-point lead at one point.
“This team just keeps finding ways to get it done,” Wagner said.
Next up for the Fillies is Cheyenne East, which advanced to the championship game with a hard-fought 62-50 victory over Green River. The Thunderbirds have won four state titles overall, the most recent coming in 2017. They also made the semifinals every year from 2013-19.
“With state getting canceled last year I don’t think the experience is really there for either team,” Wagner said. “The title is there for us to take.”
In the earlier game, the T-Birds started aggressively with an attack that featured plenty of ball movement and cuts to the basket. They caught the Wolves flat-footed and constantly drove the ball to the rim. Still, Green River came close to tying the game several times, but fell just short of completing the comeback.
Sophomore Boden Liljedahl and senior Cheyenna Alvarado gave the Cheyenne East the necessary juice — to push their team closer to the championship game — in the second half.
“Really, I was trying to keep the intensity for our team by staying positive, trying to score or even driving it and kicking it to my teammates for them to have that open shot,” Liljedahl said.
Thunderbirds Head Coach Eric Westling credited his team and Boden with making key stops and making plays — when it mattered most — in the second half.
“Boden just has this internal clock when she needs to show up and make big plays,” Westling said.
Liljedahl started the fourth quarter with back-to-back trips to the foul line after consecutively driving it to the basket and getting fouled. She led her team with 18 points and hit clutch shots when it mattered.
“I really wouldn’t have scored that much without my teammates being able to create shots for me or getting those rebounds and kicking it back out,” she said. “They’re really the ones who help me score. They’re my momentum and keep me going.”
After Wolves senior Kelsi Angelovich started the fourth quarter with back-to-back points in the post and junior Gabrielle Heiser hit a big-time 3-pointer, Green River came close to make the score 43-48 with 5:23 remaining in the game, but key free throws and Alvarado’s determination with key offensive rebounds and a clutch jumper helped close out the game for the Thunderbirds.
“I just knew we had to step up our defense, talk a little more, box out, keep fouling and keep our head in the game,” Alvarado said.