Cody Fillies advance to first basketball championship game, where Cheyenne East is waiting

Next up for the Fillies is Cheyenne East, which advanced to the championship game with a hard-fought 62-50 victory over Green River. The Thunderbirds have won four state titles overall, the most recent coming in 2017. They also made the semifinals every year from 2013-19.

“With state getting canceled last year I don’t think the experience is really there for either team,” Wagner said. “The title is there for us to take.”

In the earlier game, the T-Birds started aggressively with an attack that featured plenty of ball movement and cuts to the basket. They caught the Wolves flat-footed and constantly drove the ball to the rim. Still, Green River came close to tying the game several times, but fell just short of completing the comeback.

Sophomore Boden Liljedahl and senior Cheyenna Alvarado gave the Cheyenne East the necessary juice — to push their team closer to the championship game — in the second half.

“Really, I was trying to keep the intensity for our team by staying positive, trying to score or even driving it and kicking it to my teammates for them to have that open shot,” Liljedahl said.

Thunderbirds Head Coach Eric Westling credited his team and Boden with making key stops and making plays — when it mattered most — in the second half.