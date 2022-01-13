Cody Fillies pull away in fourth quarter to take down Kelly Walsh

A tough first quarter and the combination of Cody guards Molly Hays and Kennedi Niemann proved to be too much to overcome for the Kelly Walsh girls’ basketball team Thursday.

Playing its first home game in more than a month, the Trojans had more turnovers than field-goal attempts in the first 8 minutes and trailed Cody 17-8 heading into the second quarter. Kelly Walsh didn’t score its first basket until Cydney Eskew hit a corner 3-pointer midway through the frame.

The Trojans (6-4) cut the lead to 30-22 early in the third quarter and trailed just 43-33 late in the quarter, but Jessa Lynn hit a 3-pointer and the Fillies (8-0) never looked back on their way to a 66-53 victory.

Cody opened the fourth on a 10-2 run to take control. Hays scored 14 of her game-high 29 points in the quarter. Niemann did most of her damage in the first three quarters, scoring 15 of her 17 points.

The Fillies pushed the lead to 66-41 on back-to-back layups from Hays before clearing the bench. The Trojans closed the game on an 11-0 run but it was too little, too late.

Kelly Walsh senior Logann Alvar was held scoreless in the first quarter but finished with a team-high 17 points while Aubreann Browning came off the bench to pitch in 12.

The Trojans return to action next Friday when they open Northeast Conference play at Thunder Basin.

