The Cody Fillies can finally add their names to the list of girls' state basketball champions.

Junior Molly Hays scored 23 points and the Fillies limited Thunder Basin to 16 first-half points to earn a 65-53 victory in the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship game Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Cody (25-0) also went undefeated and ended two years of frustration in the title game. The Fillies finished as the runners-up to Cheyenne East the past two years before taking down the Thunderbirds in the semifinals.

"I was the one to say, ‘We’ve still got a game to play,’" Cody head coach Chris Wagner said. "But I knew deep down once we got past East you could just feel it. All day their energy was just electric. They were determined and I just let ‘em loose tonight."

Cody doubled up the Bolts at 36-18 midway through the third quarter and took a 46-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Thunder Basin (22-5) cut the margin to 46-37 early in the final frame and a 3-pointer from Kambel Cox made it 58-47 with 2 minutes remaining. After a Cody turnover Laney McCarty got free for an and-one to cut the Thunder Basin deficit to 58-50. But Kennedi Niemann made two free throws for Cody, which then forced a turnover on the other end and the Fillies were able to run out the clock.

"It feels amazing," Cody senior Ally Boysen said, "especially with everything that we’ve been through the last couple of years. This was our big goal this year. We were not going to let anything happen this game other than just to put it all out there."

Boysen and fellow seniors Niemann, Jessa Lynn and Reece Niemann were freshmen on Wagner's first Cody team. The Fillies had a losing record and failed to qualify for state in 2020 before finishing their final three seasons in the championship game.

"These seniors were the first group coming in as freshmen when I moved to Cody and I couldn’t have hand-picked a better group," Wagner said. "I put in work but they put in double that to get here.

"It took me a little bit of belief just coming in, but I knew their work ethic and every year it just kept building and building. They’re great kids and great people and they represent out school very well."

Senior Victory Buck also played in state championship games the past three years, but only the past two at Cody. She was a sophomore at Riverside when the Rebels lost to Sundance in the 2020 Class 2A state volleyball championship. So Saturday's victory ended three years of frustration for her as well.

"This means everything," she said. "It’s what we’ve been working for since Day One. It was a little bit scrappier than what we expected, but we found a way to grind it out."

In addition to Hays' 23 points, Reece Niemann added 14 and Boysen 11. Seniors Joelie Spelts and McCarty had 20 and 14 points, respectively.

In the end, though, the Fillies put the ball in the hands of Hays, the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. She made 7 of 9 free throws to help secure the win.

"Molly is amazing," Buck said. "Sometimes I can’t even believe that I get to be her teammate."

Cody became the third newcomer to the state champions club in two weeks after The Upton girls (1A) and the Burns girls (2A) won their first state titles last weekend.

PHOTOS: Finals night at the Wyoming State High School 3A/4A Basketball Championship Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Boys Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game Class 3A Girls Basketball Championship Game