Cody's chase for perfection and its first state championship got off to a slow start Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Fillies trailed two-time defending state champ Cheyenne East throughout the first quarter. After they battle back to take the lead, East senior Bradie Schlabs put the Thunderbirds back on top 20-19 with 4 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the half.

And then the Fillies found another gear. Molly Hays scored in transition to start a 14-0 run and Cody never looked back, racing to a 63-45 victory in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships.

Cody, which lost to the T-Birds in the past two state title games, will attempt to win the program's first state championship Saturday when it faces Thunder Basin. The Bolts advanced with a 53-44 overtime victory over Sheridan.

"We had some moments of lapses the past two nights," Cody head coach Chris Wagner said. "But we were able to put everything together ... It's good to get it back."

The Fillies (24-0) continued to build on their lead in the second half behind Hays, who was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this week. She scored 14 of her game-high 23 points after the break. She had a fast-break layup and a runner in the lane to give Cody a 37-24 lead early in the third quarter. In the fourth, her baseline reverse made it 50-35.

"Having someone like Molly in our pocket doesn't hurt," Wagner admitted. "And I thought we handled their pressure and we did a great job at the free-throw line at the end of the game."

The T-Birds didn't go away quietly, though, as Schlabs and Boden Liljedahl refused to back down. The two senior guards combined for 38 points and made all four of the team's 3-pointers.

Liljedahl's basket midway through the fourth cut the Cody lead to 53-42, but the Fillies went on a 10-0 run before Liljedahlsl knocked down a triple to account for the final score.

Victory Buck and Ally Boysen added 12 points apiece for the Fillies, who were 9-of-12 at the charity stripe over the final 3:46.

Next up for the Fillies is Thunder Basin, which survived a back-and-forth affair against Sheridan. The game was tied 11 times and featured a dozen lead changes in regulation. The Bolts (22-4) opened the overtime with back-to-back 3-pointers from Peityn Williams and Attie Jo Westbrook and never looked back.

Laney McCarty had 17 points and seven rebounds and Williams finished with a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) for Thunder Basin

Even though Cody finally slayed the East dragon, Wagner knows his team has its work out against the Bolts.

"It's definitely a challenge," he said. "We know how well they're built and McCarty is a tough matchup. She's unorthodox but she finds a way to score."

Thunder Basin is making just its second appearance in the title game after winning it all in 2019.

