Cody junior Molly Hays was honored as the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-8 guard enters this weekend's Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.0 steals per game. Hays is shooting 58% from the field, 41% behind the arc and 85% at the free-throw line.

Hays has helped lead the Fillies to a 22-0 record entering Thursday's Class 4A quarterfinal game against Gillette. The two-time all-state selection is the first player from Cody to win Gatorade honors for girls' basketball.

Hays has a 4.05 GPA and has volunteered locally as a speech pathology intern and as a youth basketball coach, according to a release from Gatorade.

