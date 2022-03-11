Cody survives late Thunder Basin charge to advance to championship game

Cody’s bid for an undefeated season remained intact Friday as the Fillies held off a late charge by Thunder Basin for a 63-51 victory in the semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Basketball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Fillies (24-0) led throughout, but the Bolts made a late charge to keep things interesting.

Thunder Basin (20-6) cut the Fillies’ lead to four points at 51-47 in the fourth quarter after sophomore Attie Jo Westbrook swished a 3-pointer and made a floater in the lane. But Cody junior Molly Hays made two free throws with 4 minutes remaining and, following a stop on the other end, drove to the basket before dishing off to Izzy Radakovich for an easy layup and a 55-47 lead.

The Bolts pulled within six points two more times, but Cody made 8 of 10 free throws in the final 61 seconds to advance to the championship game for the second year in a row.

Cody jumped on Thunder Basin early, with Hays and Kennedi Niemann hitting back-to-back corner 3-pointers from the same spot for a 6-0 advantage. The Fillies then took advantage of Bolts’ turnovers to close the first quarter on a 9-0 run capped by Victory Buck’s triple.

The Bolts scored the first six points of the second quarter before Radakovich had an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Fillies a 20-10 advantage. Gabby Mendoza hit a 3 for the Bolts, but Cody ended the half on a 14-4 run to take a 34-17 lead into the locker room.

Hays scored the final four points of the half on two free throws and a drive to the rim through traffic to give her 11 points through the first 16 minutes.

The Fillies were 12-of-18 (66.7%) in the first half while the Bolts were 6-of-19 (31.6%) and committed 10 turnovers.

The Bolts came out firing in the second half. Senior Risa Pilon had a layup and a 3-pointer and junior Joelie Spelts scored at the rim to make it a 10-point game (37-27) and force Cody to call a timeout. Radakovich scored on a putback and added a free throw to help the Fillies stem the tide.

The Bolts’ Laney McCarty scored nine of her team-high 17 points in the third to help Thunder Basin keep pressure on the Fillies. Trailing 39-31, Thunder Basin got the ball to a wide-open McCarty at the top of the key but her 3-pointer rimmed out. Cody grabbed the rebound and pushed it ahead to Buck, whose 3 from the corner rolled around before dropping through the net for a 42-31 lead.

Hays scored 17 points to lead four Cody players in double figures, with Reece Niemann adding 13, Kennedi Neimann 12 and Radakovich 10.

Cody will face the winner of Friday’s late semifinal game between defending state champion Cheyenne East (26-0) and Natrona County (18-8) in the state championship game.

In the consolation semifinals Friday morning, Gillette defeated Green River 38-33 and Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne Central 34-32. The Camels and Tigers will meet for the consolation championship Saturday morning.

On the boys’ side of the bracket, Kelly Walsh played Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East faced Sheridan in an all-East semifinals.

The consolation championship game will pit Riverton against Star Valley.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.