Cokeville overwhelms Kaycee to win Class 1A girls state championship

It was only fitting that Emma Teichert scored the final points for Cokeville on Saturday at the Casper Events Center.
The Panther senior finished with only three points, all coming from the free throw line in the final minute,in Cokeville’s 46-33 victory over Kaycee in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Girls Basketball Championships. But what Teichert and fellow seniors Kamille Nate and Lily Richardson meant to the Cokeville program during their careers didn’t always show up on the scoreboard.
“Those three mean everything to this team,” Cokeville head coach Briant Teichert said as his voice cracked. “Words can’t express how important those three have been.”
The trio has been a part of eight state team championships for the Panthers — three in volleyball and track and now back-to-back state titles in basketball.
Saturday, the three combined for 16 points and 18 rebounds and once again set a winning example for their younger teammates. They were more than willing to let sophomore standouts Emmie Barnes and Kylee Dayton do the heavy lifting as Barnes finished with a game-high 20 points and Dayton fueled the Panthers’ relentless fast-break offense.
Dayton’s 3-pointer late in the first quarter gave Cokeville the lead for good at 10-9, although the Lady Bucs remained within striking distance thanks to the determined play of Tinley Pierson. The Kaycee junior scored the final three points of the first half to cut the deficit to 21-17 at the break.
Kaycee made it a two-point game early in the third quarter before Barnes scored six quick points and Dayton added another triple for a 33-21 lead. The fourth quarter was a parade to the free throw line ahead of the eventual coronation of the Panthers.
“Emmie and Kylee are as good as they come,” Briant Teichert offered, “but it’s because of the seniors and the seniors we had last year. When you have your oldest players encouraging your younger players then everyone gets better.”
Dayton echoed her coach’s sentiments.
“Those three have been great leaders,” she said. “Ever since we came in as freshmen they have been so encouraging.”
The Panthers’ current run began two years ago when Emma Teichert, Richardson and Nate were sophomores. Cokeville reached the championship game before losing to Southwest Conference rival Snake River. Since then the Panthers went 50-4 and were undefeated against 1A competition.
“Our goal is always to be state champions,” Nate offered. “And when you play for Cokeville everyone is on the same level.”
Maybe in Cokeville, but as the Panthers proved once again Saturday, that doesn’t necessarily translate to the rest of the state.
