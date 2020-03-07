Cokeville overwhelms Kaycee to win Class 1A girls state championship

It was only fitting that Emma Teichert scored the final points for Cokeville on Saturday at the Casper Events Center.

The Panther senior finished with only three points, all coming from the free throw line in the final minute,in Cokeville’s 46-33 victory over Kaycee in the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Girls Basketball Championships. But what Teichert and fellow seniors Kamille Nate and Lily Richardson meant to the Cokeville program during their careers didn’t always show up on the scoreboard.

“Those three mean everything to this team,” Cokeville head coach Briant Teichert said as his voice cracked. “Words can’t express how important those three have been.”

The trio has been a part of eight state team championships for the Panthers — three in volleyball and track and now back-to-back state titles in basketball.

Saturday, the three combined for 16 points and 18 rebounds and once again set a winning example for their younger teammates. They were more than willing to let sophomore standouts Emmie Barnes and Kylee Dayton do the heavy lifting as Barnes finished with a game-high 20 points and Dayton fueled the Panthers’ relentless fast-break offense.