Cokeville's Emma Teichert continues family's winning tradition

“She just has a dedication and each sport has been very meaningful for her. When you have that kind of attitude you just want it more.”

Emma, along with fellow seniors Lily Richardson and Kamille Nate demonstrated that dedication throughout their high school careers. For years, Briant Teichert opened the gym every Tuesday at 6 a.m. for kids from third grade to junior high to develop their basketball skills.

“We would just work on fundamentals,” he said. “We would do 10 minutes of dribbling, 10 minutes of passing and shoot some layups. And then we play 3-on-2 or 2-on-1 so they incorporate those things into their games.

“I get a mix of kids, both boys and girls, and Lily and Emma have been a part of that for a long time. These seniors are just a great bunch and I’m really going to miss them.”

Emma Teichert credits her brother Brigham for being the family frontrunner for those early morning workouts, which she was happy to continue. She won’t, however, follow her siblings’ college path to BYU. Instead, Emma signed to play volleyball at Northwest College in Powell.

“I guess I’m kind of the rebel,” she said with a laugh.