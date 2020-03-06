Community flocks to support Moorcroft's historic first quarterfinal win

One hundred-fifty miles and 15 years away from comfort, Thursday afternoon at Natrona County's Jerry Dalton Gym still felt like a home game for the Moorcroft girls.
Wolves fans clad in green and even wearing luau outfits roared among the stands only to be drowned out by the Moorcroft pep band playing in the gym's upper level. It was their first state tournament appearance since 2006. The Wolves had never advanced to a semifinal before.
Through 32 minutes the Wolves put the community on their back and carried them to uncharted territory with a 50-36 win over Riverside.
"It’s a big thing for Moorcroft," senior Lizzie Peterson said. "We’re just a small school and this is a big thing for us. We’ve worked over the years for it."
Fellow senior Kaylei Petz soaked in the atmosphere. It genuinely felt like they were back inside their own friendly confines.
"I’m blessed because we had a really good crowd," she said. "Our pep bus came and I was really appreciative of that. So it was kind of like a home game for us. It’s awesome."
All of that energy didn't quell initial nerves. Their game was the first after a mid-day break that separated the first two boys and girls quarterfinals from the last two. So they didn't even get to watch how other teams dealt with the new territory. Their nerves festered up until tip-off.
"I think a little bit, but it was just because we’ve never been to an event like this," senior RiLee Bonaguidi admitted of the nerves. "I think after tip-off it was all the way. We knew that it was our game to go out and play."
The early back-and-forth, trading buckets through the first 10 minutes somehow quelled the nerves. Riverside, another unusual visitor to the state tournament, went shot-for-shot with the Wolves and led 20-18 shortly into the second quarter. Each basket inherited more importance than the one before. Then Moorcroft built a second-quarter lead and Bonaguidi hit a dramatic half-court shot at the buzzer.
Bonaguidi, Peterson and Petz, the Wolves' only seniors, all tied the team high with 9 points.
Moorcroft head coach Dustin Petz made the halftime adjustments, the girls responded, and the Wolves came out to own the second half like they were back on the blacktop. Each of those seniors were all asked what adjustments were made and they all had their own distinct answers.
"I think we really came out and started talking a lot more and communicating with each other," Peterson explained. "We worked together as a team more."
Petz added matter-of-factly, "We just started playing our game and not letting them affect what we do."
Bonaguidi smiled through some seeded frustration. The Wolves had only lost to Wheatland, Big Horn and Pine Bluffs (twice) coming in but found themselves in compromising positions because of first halves like Thursday's.
"Our team has always been a second-half team," she smiled as she caught herself in what she could say next. "We gotta get our STUFF together. All of it together. We want it more and we want to take it."
The Wolves never trailed in the second half as their lead expanded and finished at its largest margin. Emotions poured out of fans upon the final whistle when the result was final, students flocked to the Wolves before they could get to their locker room and the girls enjoyed the moment. They'd just made history.
So why stop there?
"I'm hoping to go to the championship and win," Peterson beamed.
