Community flocks to support Moorcroft's historic first quarterfinal win

"I think a little bit, but it was just because we’ve never been to an event like this," senior RiLee Bonaguidi admitted of the nerves. "I think after tip-off it was all the way. We knew that it was our game to go out and play."

The early back-and-forth, trading buckets through the first 10 minutes somehow quelled the nerves. Riverside, another unusual visitor to the state tournament, went shot-for-shot with the Wolves and led 20-18 shortly into the second quarter. Each basket inherited more importance than the one before. Then Moorcroft built a second-quarter lead and Bonaguidi hit a dramatic half-court shot at the buzzer.

Bonaguidi, Peterson and Petz, the Wolves' only seniors, all tied the team high with 9 points.

Moorcroft head coach Dustin Petz made the halftime adjustments, the girls responded, and the Wolves came out to own the second half like they were back on the blacktop. Each of those seniors were all asked what adjustments were made and they all had their own distinct answers.

"I think we really came out and started talking a lot more and communicating with each other," Peterson explained. "We worked together as a team more."

Petz added matter-of-factly, "We just started playing our game and not letting them affect what we do."