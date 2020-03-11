365 Days Later: Fillies back in state tournament following difficult year

“At our open practices we were there to beat each other,” she said. “We’re best friends off the court but when we’re on the court at practice or in games you probably wouldn’t be able to tell.”

Natrona County started the season with eight wins in its first nine games. Three of those wins came over teams that made this weekend’s state tournament, including Kelly Walsh. The only loss in that stretch came to Green River, which the Fillies beat at the Taco John’s Invite later in that same stretch.

An 8-1 start to the season was a world away from where the Fillies were at that point a year prior. Not only did they know they put the work in to improve, they also saw tangible results and felt the confidence that their efforts made the difference between outcomes.

“That was reassuring because if we had put all that work in and still have been losing games then it would have been very disheartening,” Coughenour explained. “So it was nice just knowing it was paying off and we could do it.”

One of the team’s goals was restoring Filly basketball to the program’s previous glory. They’d do that or go down fighting.