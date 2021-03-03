Defending state champ Cokeville braces for newcomer Upton in 1A girls title game

Louderback took over in the third, scoring the Bobcats’ first nine points of the quarter before picking up her fourth foul.

“At halftime we wrapped our heads around what we needed to do,” she said. “We usually play outstanding defense and we knew that’s what we needed to do in the second half.”

But every time Upton threatened to pull away in the final 8 minutes the Lady Bucs battled back. Another Pierson 3-pointer pulled Kaycee to within 25-22 with 6 minutes to play. After Jessica Caylor scored on back-to-back drives to give Upton a 29-22 lead, Kaycee’s Madison Gosney scored five quick points to make it a on-possession game.

The game remained close, with a short jumper from Arlette Ortega Chavez cutting the Upton advantage to 33-31 before Jackie Ramirez made two free throws with 59.8 seconds remaining to tie the game at 33-all.

Upton had a chance to retake the lead, but missed two from the free-throw line. Kaycee’s chance to take the lead came up short, however, and Louderback made 1 of 2 charity tosses. Kaycee’s last chance once again was off the mark. The Lady Bucs were just 9 of 48 (18.8%) for the game.

The earlier game was all Cokeville at the half until Southeast came charging back in the second half.