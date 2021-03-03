Defending state champ Cokeville braces for newcomer Upton in 1A girls title game

Playing in the Class 1A state basketball championship game has become a rite of passage for the Cokeville girls, who will play in Thursday’s title game for the fourth year in a row. Awaiting the Panthers will be Upton, which advanced to the title game for the first time since 1984 with a heart-stopping 34-33 victory over rival Kaycee in Wednesday’s late semifinal at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Upton senior Katlyn Louderback said. “It’s unreal that we are going to be playing for the title.”
Louderback had a big hand in getting the Bobcats there, scoring nine of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter and providing the winning margin by making 1 of 2 free throws with 20.9 seconds remaining.
The Bobcats will face a Cokeville team that has won the past two state championships and hasn’t lost to a 1A team in two years. The Panthers kept the streak alive with a 51-43 victory over Southeast.
“We know we’re going to have to play great defense,” Louderback said.
Both the Bobcats and the Lady Bucs put on a defensive display at times in their semifinal contest. The game was tied at 4-all after the first quarter and, after Kaycee pushed ahead 9-4 on a 3-pointer by senior Tinley Pierson, Upton scored the final six points of the quarter to take a 10-9 lead into the locker room.
Louderback took over in the third, scoring the Bobcats’ first nine points of the quarter before picking up her fourth foul.
“At halftime we wrapped our heads around what we needed to do,” she said. “We usually play outstanding defense and we knew that’s what we needed to do in the second half.”
But every time Upton threatened to pull away in the final 8 minutes the Lady Bucs battled back. Another Pierson 3-pointer pulled Kaycee to within 25-22 with 6 minutes to play. After Jessica Caylor scored on back-to-back drives to give Upton a 29-22 lead, Kaycee’s Madison Gosney scored five quick points to make it a on-possession game.
The game remained close, with a short jumper from Arlette Ortega Chavez cutting the Upton advantage to 33-31 before Jackie Ramirez made two free throws with 59.8 seconds remaining to tie the game at 33-all.
Upton had a chance to retake the lead, but missed two from the free-throw line. Kaycee’s chance to take the lead came up short, however, and Louderback made 1 of 2 charity tosses. Kaycee’s last chance once again was off the mark. The Lady Bucs were just 9 of 48 (18.8%) for the game.
The earlier game was all Cokeville at the half until Southeast came charging back in the second half.
In the first half the constant pressure from the Panthers proved to be too much for the Cyclones. At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers were only leading 11-9, but by halftime the lead had swelled to 30-15.
Cokeville forced Southeast to turn the ball over 16 times and seniors Tana Teichert and Rylee Teichert, along with junior Emmie Barnes, scored 26 of the Panthers’ 30 points in the first half.
In the third quarter the Cyclones started chipping away by pounding the ball down low and playing stickier defense.
“We kept falling asleep on defense, giving them open layups and open 3’s,” Cokeville head coach Briant Teichert said.
At one point, the Cyclones came within three points of tying the game, but fatigue and the combo of Rylee Teichert and Emmie Barnes proved to be too much for the Cyclones. The Panthers put the game out of reach in the final seconds thanks to free throws from Rylee Teichert and Kylee Dayton.
“We’ve got our hands full, no matter who we play,” Briant Teichert said.”We’ve got to be ready to play, or we’re in trouble.”