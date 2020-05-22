Delaney Qualls, Lydia Moore helped Rock River basketball make history

“Losing at regionals was tough,” Qualls said, “but I can definitely say that for us three seniors there were no tears shed. We knew we had another season.”

For Qualls, her senior season came with added urgency. The 5-foot-4 guard played at Pinedale her freshman season and at Laramie the following year before she and her family moved to Rock River. Neither the Wranglers nor the Plainsmen qualified for state those seasons.

Qualls earned all-state honors each of the past two seasons. She averaged 17.4 points per game this year and made 12 of 19 3-pointers and scored a state-best 44 points in a victory over Guernsey on Feb. 22. In the quarterfinal victory over Snake River, she had a game-high 24 points, including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.

“Delaney brought passion to every game and every practice and it really was infectious throughout the whole program,” Vallier said. “Getting Delaney really opened up our offense. With the way she can shoot it opened up things in the middle for Lydia because it made us more balanced.”

Unlike Qualls, the 6-0 Moore played all four years for the Longhorns. Despite not playing basketball until junior high school, she was an all-conference selection all four years and earned all-state honors as a freshman and sophomore.