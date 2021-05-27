Douglas' Allyson Fertig is named Wyoming's Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Douglas senior Allyson Fertig was recognized as Wyoming's Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 Fertig also won the award for the 2019-20 season..

Fertig was a four-time all-state selection for the Bearcats and has already signed with the University of Wyoming. This season she averaged 22.6 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.0% from the field. All of those numbers were tops in Class 3A.

Fertig was instrumental in Douglas winning three state championships and leading the Bearcats to a 100-2 record during her four seasons. The team's only losses the past four years were to Class 4A Thunder Basin on Dec. 28, 2018 and a team from Lynwood, California, on Jan. 3, 2020. Douglas went 21-0 this season, capping it with a 51-11 victory over Lyman in the state championship game.

Fertig recorded a triple-double against Buffalo on Jan. 22, finishing with 39 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks. She finished her high school career with 1,198 rebounds and 452 blocked shots, both of which are No. 3 in state history.

